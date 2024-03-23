Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Antarctic Press, June 2024, winnie the pooh

Winnie The Pooh Demon Hunter in Antarctic Press' June 2024 Solicits

Winnie The Pooh Demon Hunter is back, another celebrant of public domain laws, by Nicholas Mueller from Antarctic Press' June 2024 solicits

Winnie The Pooh Demon Hunter is back, another celebrant of public domain laws, in a new series by Nicholas Mueller from Antarctic Press' June 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as Ninja High School, Critter and Furrlough.

WINNIE THE POOH DEMON HUNTER #1 (OF 4) CVR A MUELLER

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR241257

APR241258 – WINNIE THE POOH DEMON HUNTER #1 (OF 4) CVR B KELSEY SHANNON

(W) Nicholas Mueller (A / CA) Nicholas Mueller

TALKING BEAR FIGHTS DEMONIC FORCES!

LOVABLE COMPANION AND LETHAL COMBATANT ALL IN ONE!

Deep in the 100 Acre Woods, Christopher Robin and his good friend Pooh Bear protect the land from demonic threats, but what happens when Piglet disappears? Can they find him before it's too late?

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

CRITTER #3 CVR A SOUSA & DI NAPOLI

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR241259

APR241260 – CRITTER #3 CVR B MASCARA VAR

(W) Tom Hutchinson (A) Fico Ossip (CA) Narcelio Sousa, Ylenia Di Napoli

AP SUPERVERSE TITLE!

SECOND-BEST SUPERHERO'S THIRD ISSUE!

VIOLENCE EMERGES FROM THE PACIFIC!

Tidepool rises from the depths, causing chaos in Southern California! Critter is on the way to help the local superheroes defend the shores, but more than one interruption is keeping her from being on time!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #195

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR241261

(W) Ben Dunn, Alfred Perez (A) Ben Dunn

THE GODFATHER OF AMERICAN MANGA'S SEMINAL SERIES!

FAMILY REUNION COULD SPELL DISASTER!

Family matters explode as Saki's grandmother finally locates her granddaughter in Pootville, bringing Saki news from home that could change NHS forever!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

NINJAS VS ALIENS TP

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR241262

(W) Ben Dunn, Jim Felker (A) Ben Dunn

Life isn't easy for young Orion. The conflict between his powerful home world of Salusia and its long-time enemy, the Zardon forces, is over, but now he has to adjust to….high school on Earth! A pushy-but-affectionate ninja, a haughty Zardon beauty, and a lovely, soul-sucking demon are only the start of his troubles!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

PLANET COMICS #29

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR241263

(W) David Broughton (A / CA) David Broughton

SPACE-FARING SHAMAN VS. DEMONIC ALIENS!

Captured by the Shaman elite, Shaman Kane has been taken to Cubular Khan, home of the Shaman order. Accused of alleged crimes by unknown forces, will Kane forfeit his life? It's Shaman Kane vs. the Demon Drones of Demonicus in a full-length adventure!

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

FREAKIER THAN NORMAL #2 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR241264

(W) Francisco Balbuena (A) Maximo Montero (CA) Yonson Carbonell

DIGITAL DREAMS VS. ANALOG REALITY!

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR!

After escaping from the alien ship, Mia prepares to use her powers against crime, while Jixel tries to keep everything a secret so the situation doesn't get worse.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

FURRLOUGH #195

ANTARCTIC PRESS

APR241265

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Holly Daughtrey

SEMI-AQUATIC EGG-LAYING MAMMALS OF ACTION!

COMICS' LONGEST-RUNNING ANTHROPOMORPHIC TITLE!

30+ (HUMAN) YEARS AND STILL GOING STRONG!

"Radioactive Samurai Platypi" (Kevin Given, Rafael Lanhllas), "Blinth" (Jason Dube, Noel Serrato).

"Radioactive Samurai Platypi" (Kevin Given, Rafael Lanhllas): Four mere monotremes are exposed to alien radiation, becoming space warriors! "Blinth" (Jason Dube, Noel Serrato): The origin story of Hades and her heartbreaking awakening into The Dark. How does an innocent find herself at the center of a tormenting love triangle with Lucifer and Blinth?

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

