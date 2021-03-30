With Great Power Comes No Responsibility – Wally West Flash Spoilers

The Flash #768 time. Writer Jeremy Adams, artists Brandon Peterson, Marco Santucci, David LaFuente, and colourists Mike Atiyeh, Arif Prianto, Luis Guerrero contribute to this 38-page return of The Flash to Infinite Frontier DC Comics for five bucks. Jumping from time period to time period gives us a new artist, which justifies the change but also gives us one of the better looking DC Comics titles right now, and might be a lesson in other comic book stories looking to justify that $4.99 – or $5.99 price point., Why have a backup strip when you can just find a way to make it part of the ongoing narrative and deliver a monthly superhero comic book story with a little more heft than splitting it into two or more stories?

And while the story goes into all manner of entertaining divergences, it begins in a way that might challenge one or two Wally West fans.

As Wally West chooses to not only quit being the Flash to look after his family, but get Barry Allen to remove his powers completely so that he is never tempted to get back into the game.

Taking a break for your mental health is all very well, and something most necessary – especially given what Wally West has been through.

Superheroes losing their powers is a common trope. Deliberately choosing to lose their powers so they can be a normal person happens – but is less common. Spider-Man No More and Superman 2 being the most prominent. And usually, they come around, stop being quite so selfish and realise that, yes, with great power comes great responsibility – and one of those responsibilities is not to get rid of those powers. No hiding a light under a bushel.

It also doesn't help that he still thinks that Roy Harper is dead. But by now he knows that his power explosion in Heroes Crisis was caused by other Dark Metal-related forces.

Still, it is enough for Green Arrow to layer on the guilt.

Man, Roy Harper should really speak the next time he's on the phone…

As we saw in the Green Arrow & Black Canary story by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire in Infinite Frontier #0.

Seriously, it's not helping Roy, and you may have helped Wally West from becoming a… what was it?

"Pariah". Good choice of words. It was originally Dan DiDio's plan a year ago to have the character of Wally West become the new Pariah character of the DC Universe, before he was fired and a number of his plans were immediately defenestrated from the Burbank offices. This mention from Barry Allen is a little in-joke from the creators who changed all those plans. even as we are reminded of everything he had gone through thanks to Mr DiDio.

I mean I can see where he's coming from. But it's one hell of a step for everyone to just go along with so readily.

FLASH #768

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/CA) Brandon Peterson

The retirement of Wally West begins! After the events spanning from DC Universe: Rebirth to Heroes in Crisis to Dark Nights: Death Metal, the former Kid Flash decides to call it quits. But the current Flash needs his former partner now more than ever. As fallout from Infinite Frontier hits the Flash, Barry Allen and Wally West must confront the past by way of a Justice League led by Green Arrow. Retail: $4.99