Wizard Magazine Returns To Celebrate Most Dangerous Comic Con ever

Being given to retailers at the retail summit ComicsPRO being held today and tomorrow is the return of Wizard Magazine. The comic book fan magazine that would outsell many of the comic books it wrote about, was a keystone publication for American nineties comic books, before losing its way in the noughties, before coming to a juddering halt. But the name continues in the Wizard World comic conventions – which also came to a shuttering halt in the pandemic shutdowns.

And so the returning Wizard Magazine #1 is mostly an ad for Wizard World and the online shopping channel, Wizard World Vault. Edited by Victor Dandridge, as for now there is not a Shamus in sight, it runs a photo feature on the last Wizard World before shutdown, Wizard World Cleveland 2020 which really shouldn't have been held at all as coronavirus reports were hitting the mainstream. People who went talked about they had never seen so much hand sanitiser at a show, but how much good that did, nobody knows.

The magazine also has the Cartoonist KayFayBe YouTube channel, Ed Piskor and Jim Rugg, pick their favourite back issues of Wizard Magazine. They run a transcript from the Wizard Word Virtual Experience: Vampire Diaries.

It also runs an extended preview of a comic book The Adept that, by coincidence, they also have on sale in the Wizard World Vault. And a list of the most expensive items in the Wizard World Vault. A list of all the Wizard World planned for 2021. Oh, and they give us a List Of The Dead – comic book creators who have died in 2o20.

Look for this to have a wider release through the year. And they also promise a Wizard Magazine #2 for next month.