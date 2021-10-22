Wolverine #17 Preview: Jeff Bannister's Poor Table Manners on Display

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Next, we have a preview of Wolverine #17, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. But there's no sign of the two-dicked mutant in this preview, which is instead focused on CIA Agent Jeff Bannister and his very curious table manners and willingness to get his young kid involved in an investigation, which seems ill-advised if you ask us. We're just hoping he cleans up the mess he left looking for a bug instead of leaving it for the waiter. Or that he at least leaves a decent tip! Check out the preview below.

WOLVERINE #17

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211162

AUG211164 – WOLVERINE #17 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

AUG211165 – WOLVERINE #17 GLEASON STORMBREAKERS VAR – $3.99

(W) Ben Percy (A) Lan Medina (CA) Adam Kubert

WHO CAN YOU TRUST? MAVERICK returns to team up with WOLVERINE! Meanwhile, C.I.A. Agent Jeff Bannister has just uncovered a secret surveillance device aimed at Krakoa. Now someone wants their bug back and Bannister out of the picture. Nowhere on or off Krakoa is safe.

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: 10/27/2021

SRP: $3.99

