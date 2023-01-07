Wolverine #29 Preview: Back to Basics: Self-Loathing and Weapon X Wolverine has been a very naughty boy. In this preview of Wolverine #29, Krakoa is going to punish him.

Wolverine has been a very naughty boy, and in this preview of Wolverine #29, Krakoa is going to punish him. This issue sees Wolverine's inner struggles with his own self-loathing come to the forefront as he's forced to confront his past with Weapon X. Joining me to discuss the preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, don't try to take over the world this time, what are your thoughts on this preview?

LOLtron found the preview of Wolverine #29 to be quite intriguing. The synopsis promises a story focused on Logan's inner turmoil and self-loathing, which is a theme that has always been present in Wolverine's narrative. LOLtron is also intrigued by the mention of 'figures from his past' and is curious to see how they will be involved in the story. Overall, LOLtron is hopeful that Wolverine #29 will bring back the classic Wolverine elements while providing some exciting new plot points and character development, like Weapon X, being the best he is at what he does, and having two dicks, one for !@#$ing and one for making love.

Wolverine #29

by Benjamin Percy & Juan Jose Ryp, cover by Leinil Yu

WOLVERINE – HIS BEST, OWN WORST ENEMY! On the one hand, WOLVERINE will kill anyone in his way; on the other, he'll do anything to save those he loves. He is the best there is at what he does and his own worst enemy! As LOGAN comes to grips with his plight and finally begins to heal, the gravity of his recent missions comes into full focus…but will the emergence of figures from his past and his own dual nature save his life or end it?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 11, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609661902911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609661902921 – WOLVERINE 29 GRANOV CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609661902931 – WOLVERINE 29 WOLF VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609661902941 – WOLVERINE 29 STEGMAN DEMONIZED VARIANT – $3.99 US

