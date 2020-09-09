Wolverine Gets A Big Bad Nemesis In X Of Swords – Solem

Wolverine has been around a while. His mutant power has given him longevity and was born in the nineteenth century. Which is long enough to make some serious enemies. And the latest being retrofitted into his long lifespan in someone who has probably been around longer, Solem, making his appearance in X Of Swords as one of the Swordsmen Of Arakko.

Marvel calls him Wolverine's Arch-Nemesis and says "Thor has Loki. Spider-Man has the Green Goblin. And now, Wolverine has Solem. Don't miss the first appearance of Wolverine's new arch-nemesis in X Of Swords 3: Wolverine #6, on sale in October" and coincidentally going to Final Order Cut-Off this weekend.

We have seen Solem in sketches.

And in poster ads. But who he – or she – is, very little. Solem appears to have hands that form into blade weaponry and also appears to be chained to their desk. What Solem has an issue regarding Wolverine remains very clear, but to be fair, Logan does have the tendency to rub all sorts of people up the wrong way. Though I hear tell that Cyclops prefers it that way now.

Anyway, yes, Wolverine #6 going to FOC this weekend, Solem is his new big bad, and appears in this issue, though maybe Creation #1 will be a first appearance for those who you who are into that sort of thing. But odds are any revelation about who Solem is or what they want will probably have to wait.

WOLVERINE #6 XOS

MARVEL COMICS

AUG200605

(W) Ben Percy (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (CA) Adam Kubert

X OF SWORDS, PART 3

Descent. Penance. A legendary power reclaimed.

Parental Advisory In Shops: Oct 07, 2020 SRP: $3.99