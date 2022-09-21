Wolverine Is No Longer The Best There Is At What He Does (Spoilers)

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does and what he does isn't very pretty. It's up there with great responsibility in terms of superhero comic book creeds, for Wolverine. First written by Chris Claremont, it has been used again…

Wolverine Is No Longer The Best There Is At What He Does (Spoilers)

…and again…

Wolverine Is No Longer The Best There Is At What He Does (Spoilers)

…and again.

Wolverine Is No Longer The Best There Is At What He Does (Spoilers)

Even for his clones.

Wolverine Is No Longer The Best There Is At What He Does (Spoilers)

Maybe Wolverine is even starting to believe it himself. But in today's AXE Judgment Day #5, Wolverine has come up across some Eternals on Krakoa trying to murder him and his brethren. And while a rapprochement has now been reached, that has meant Wolverine has had to come to terms with some inconvenient truths about the Eternal Jack Of Knives.

Marvel Comics

Jack of Knives, created by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić and first appearing last year in Eternals #7, with the power of invisibility. Jack of Knives is one of the Tricks, the four Eternal crime lords, the only one we had seen.

How Do You Solve A Problem Like Krakoan Immortality?

After some of the Eternals learned that their resurrection process was taking human lives, Jack of Knives warned Ikaris not to reveal that to humans, promising to kill any should Ikaris do so.

How Do You Solve A Problem Like Krakoan Immortality?

Looks like the Eternals have their own resurrection truth to hide. Might the X-Men – or Wolverine – threaten them with that revelation as well?

Wolverine Is No Longer The Best There Is At What He Does (Spoilers)

But we have seen Jack Of Knives use their invisibility on the island of Krakoa.

Wolverine Is No Longer The Best There Is At What He Does (Spoilers)

And the first time he meets Wolverine and makes a retreat after disabling him. Be seeing you Jack…

Wolverine Is No Longer The Best There Is At What He Does (Spoilers)

And then switching sides for money with Sersi, and showing the extent of his stealth abilities. Far beyond Wolverine's abilities to detect him.

Wolverine Is No Longer The Best There Is At What He Does (Spoilers)

And he also really likes quoting The Prisoner does he not? And officially better at a number of things Wolverine does  – according to Wolverine, obeying the laws of the Always Someone Better trope. Be seeing you Jack Of Knives, I expect you may have you own series coming in 2023…

