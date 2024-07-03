Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: annhilation 2099, Conquest 2099, wolverine

Wolverine Is The Last Nova in Marvel's Conquest 2099 #1 in October

Conquest 2099 is to follow the current Annihilation 2099 cosmic future set comic from Marvel by Steve Orlando, Ibraim Roberson, José Luís

"Today's launch of ANNIHILATION 2099 took readers beyond the scope of Earth, revealing the impact 2099 events have on the entire galaxy and beyond. ANNIHILATION 2099 #1 kicked off with a bang as the new Nova 2099 removed his iconic helmet and turned out to be none other than WOLVERINE! Over the course of ANNIHILATION 2099, Orlando and artists Ibraim Roberson, José Luís, Pete Woods, Ario Anindito and Dale Eaglesham will shape the 2099 cosmos and set the stage for the next 2099 epic launching this October—CONQUEST 2099, a new limited series by Orlando, Roberson, Luís, and more."

"On CONQUEST 2099, Orlando said, "ANNIHILATION 2099 was a blast! But the only thing better than building out the cosmic side of Marvel's iconic cyberpunk future with an incredible squad of collaborators is getting to bring them together with the heroes of Earth for a galaxy-shaking epic of passion, revenge, and action! CONQUEST 2099 follows Dracula into the future as a tragic antihero, an imperfect leader with a righteous cause topped only by his bloodlust. Here's a space blockbuster that takes us from one side of the galaxy to the other as a ragtag band of heroes from Earth and beyond leap into the fray to protect all life not just from Dracula and his vampire legion…but the something worse–the conquerors of the vampire homeworld, the Death Spiders."

"THE IMPALER SCORNED! Dracula has conquered a world determined to quash him! Now, with an army at his back, he sets his sights on the new vampire homeworld – Domus Draconum! What he discovers will shatter his dark heart and set him on a collision course with Nova, Spider-Man, the X-Men 2099, the new Spider-Woman of 2099, and more!"

"ANNIHILATION 2099 was our chance to introduce some incredibly unique takes on classic Marvel characters, true in many ways to the core of the originals in theme and motive," said Editor Mark Paniccia. "With CONQUEST 2099 these new heroes must battle the unparalleled strategy and experience of the classic Marvel Dracula, a proven leader, conqueror and monarch who now has an army of alien vampires at his command! The cosmos will never be the same!" "More thrilling and unpredictable than ever, Marvel Comics' dystopian 2099 future has experienced a resurgence of popularity in the last few years with hit series like writer Steve Orlando's Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099 Beware and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis. Each saga pushes the limits of 2099 storytelling as new heroes and threats rise in this twisted society ruled by corrupt corporate entities."

"Revealed today in ANNIHILATION 2099 #1, WOLVERINE IS THE LAST NOVA! A remote town on a remote world is devastated by the ravenous, unforgiving Knull Set, a gang of raiders and thieves obsessed with offering all life up to Knull, the God of darkness and creator of the Symbiotes. But that all changes when a stranger comes to town, a stranger from the stars who answers to his own code. The last survivor of Xandar… the last Nova. What great tragedy does Logan carry on his back now? Is he the inheritor of the Nova Corps or its destroyer?"

"Since 2099 debuted, there was always the question of what heroes might live through from the current heroic age to the next," Orlando explained. "With ANNIHILATION, we had a great chance to dig into that question with one of Marvel's most iconic mysterious loners. When we realized that the Nova of 2099 would be a lone stranger patrolling the cosmos, one with a heavy burden of duty and death on his shoulders, it quickly became clear that there was only one person who could fit into that helmet. Already, Logan has been routinely inspired by the Man with No Name and by Kuwabatake Sanjuro. Here, it comes full circle with Logan as the intergalactic stranger coming to town, loyal only to the preservation of life and protecting common folk. This was a great chance to grab Logan from his previous 2099 appearances and vault him forward into a new, cosmic setting–and the issue was a privilege from start to finish!" "ANNHILATION 2099 will continue to debut and shed light on major players of the 2099 cosmos including Starlord 2099, Red Hulk 2099, Silver Surfer 2099, and Dracula 2099. Then, the galaxy will erupt into war against Dracula 2099 in CONQUEST 2099. This latest 2099 series will see the return of Wolverine as Nova 2099 and see him join forces with the X-Men 2099."

