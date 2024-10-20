Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Alison Sampson, stephanie phillips

Women of Marvel: She-Devils by Stephanie Phillips & Alison Sampson

Stephanie Phillips and Alison Sampson are both working on a new comic announced at New York Comic Con, Women of Marvel: She-Devils.

Article Summary Marvel announces She-Devils comic at New York Comic Con with creators Stephanie Phillips and Alison Sampson.

She-Devils spotlights street-level heroines in an action-packed Marvel Universe underworld saga.

Stephanie Phillips writes with art by Alison Sampson; features characters like Shanna, Elektra, and Echo.

Releases on 2/26, featuring international heroines uniting to thwart a dark conspiracy.

I am rather a fan of both comic book creators Stephanie Phillips and Alison Sampson, And both are working on a new comic announced at New York Comic Con at the Women Of Marvel panel, appropriately titled Women of Marvel: She-Devils.

"Just now at the Women of Marvel Panel at New York Comic Con, talent from across the industry including Editor Sarah Brunstad and writer Stephanie Phillips assembled to talk about Marvel's legacy, tease upcoming issues some of Marvel's women-led titles, and reveal this year's Women of Marvel one-shot: WOMEN OF MARVEL: SHE-DEVILS #1! Each year, Marvel Comics delivers an extraordinary anthology one-shot of phenomenal adventures starring Marvel's greatest heroes! This year, WOMEN OF MARVEL: SHE-DEVILS spotlights Marvel's street-level heroines as they break out of the shadows in a fight for the record books! Join Stephanie Phillips, Alison Sampson, and more—including superstar creators and up-and-coming talent—as they tell an interconnected saga set in the underworld of the Marvel Universe."

WOMEN OF MARVEL: SHE-DEVILS #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, ALISON SAMPSON & MORE

Art by ALISON SAMPSON & MORE

Cover by NINA VAKUEVA

On Sale 2/26

THE CLAWS ARE OUT! When Shanna the She-Devil uncovers a dark conspiracy, she'll call on international allies to put their fists, sai, katanas, and gauntlets together and stop a bomb before it can explode. It's a who's who of Marvel's most fearless fighters as Elektra, Echo, Wolverine, and more band together to save the day! Your favorite devilish women of Marvel and some of the hottest creators in the industry in one ass-kicking anthology – what're you waiting for?!

With a cover by Nina Vakueva and more creators and covers to be announced in the month ahead.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!