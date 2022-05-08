Wonder Woman #787 Preview: Trial of the Amazons Aftermath

Wonder Woman delivers a beating to reclusive incel Altuum the Survivor in this preview of Wonder Woman #787. Will he learn his lesson and stop screwing with the Amazons? Let's be honest: in real life or comics, does anyone ever learn any lesson? Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #787

DC Comics

0322DC166

0322DC167 – Wonder Woman #787 Jonboy Meyers Cover – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette

Spinning out of Trial of the Amazons… What lies in the treacherous waters surrounding the island of Themyscira? Wonder Woman takes a deep dive into her culture looking for answers to Altuum's claims of living in paradise before the Amazons ever arrived at the request of the gods. Could the legends told in her childhood all be lies?

In Shops: 5/10/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.