Wonder Woman delivers a beating to reclusive incel Altuum the Survivor in this preview of Wonder Woman #787. Will he learn his lesson and stop screwing with the Amazons? Let's be honest: in real life or comics, does anyone ever learn any lesson? Check out the preview below.
WONDER WOMAN #787
DC Comics
0322DC166
0322DC167 – Wonder Woman #787 Jonboy Meyers Cover – $5.99
(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette
Spinning out of Trial of the Amazons… What lies in the treacherous waters surrounding the island of Themyscira? Wonder Woman takes a deep dive into her culture looking for answers to Altuum's claims of living in paradise before the Amazons ever arrived at the request of the gods. Could the legends told in her childhood all be lies?
In Shops: 5/10/2022
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for 0322DC166 Wonder Woman #787 Yanick Paquette Cover, by (W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0322DC167 Wonder Woman #787 Jonboy Meyers Cover, by (W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Jonboy Meyers, in stores Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC166 Wonder Woman #787 Yanick Paquette Cover, by (W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC166 Wonder Woman #787 Yanick Paquette Cover, by (W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC166 Wonder Woman #787 Yanick Paquette Cover, by (W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC166 Wonder Woman #787 Yanick Paquette Cover, by (W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC166 Wonder Woman #787 Yanick Paquette Cover, by (W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC166 Wonder Woman #787 Yanick Paquette Cover, by (W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0322DC166 Wonder Woman #787 Yanick Paquette Cover, by (W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette, in stores Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from DC Comics
Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.