Wonder Woman, Cosplay and the Daily LITG, 4th May 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. A year ago was Free Comic Book Day. Such an innocent, halcyon time, right? Days when Wonder Woman getting mistaken as a cosplayer wouldn't make the big headlines. Times have changed. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Wonder Woman, Steven Moffat, Lady Gaga, and the 10 Most-Read Stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures and Steven Moffat rewriting past Doctor Who. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- When Wonder Woman Gets Mistaken as a Cosplayer
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat On That 2008 Future Doctor Everyone Missed
- American Horror Story Star Leslie Jordan Shares Lady Gaga Set Story
- Daniel Bryan Had Other Options But Brie Bella Made Him Sign With WWE
- Prodigal Son: Our Thoughts on FOX Series' Season 2 Possibilities
- Danny Boyle's Frankenstein Proves Most Intense Adaptation Yet: Review
- Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Collectibles for Fan First Friday
- Rick Gives Goomby The Jerry Treatment in New Rick and Morty Clip
- DC Comics Explain Why It's New Comic Book Tuesday Now
- Emily Cook on Doctor Who Rewatch Issues; Neil Gaiman Posts Support
Rosenberg, Cebulski, Mackie, Evans and the 5 most-read stories one year ago
A year ago, C.B. Cebulski was talking about a comic book that might sell a million copies. We never did find out what that might be.
- Matthew Rosenberg Acknowledges Criticism of Death of (SPOILERS) in Uncanny X-Men #17
- C.B. Cebulski Claims to Have Idea to Sell a Million Comics and It's Probably a Star Wars Relaunch (UPDATE)
- Chris Evans Told Anthony Mackie About THAT 'Avengers: Endgame' Moment [SPOILERS]
- DC Confirms Unseen Story Added to Doom Patrol Bronze Age Omnibus, Ups Page Count and Price
- 'Sonic' Director Vows to Redesign Character Following Criticism
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG.
- Doors Open at Coliseum Of Comics, Millenia, Kissimmee, Jacksonville Riverside, Tampa, & Clermont
- Comics, Korean Cooking, and Robin Ha, hosted by Bethany Quinn and Quinntersectional Conversations, noon-1pm ET.
- Ultimate Comics Live Show Star Wars Day Special, Ultimate Comics Raleigh, 7-10pm ET.
- Cartooning & Comics, Creative Cauldron, 3.30-4.30pm ET.
- Comics X Brescia, Comics League of Brixia, Brescia 4.30pm UTC+2.
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ale Garza, Teen Titans and Deadpool artist.
- John Ridgway, artist on Hellblazer, Judge Dredd, Transformers, My Name Is Chaos.
- Doug Cushman, cartoonist
- Damon Willis, artist on Aliens Genocide, Judge Dredd
- Tom Richmond, Coneheads and MAD Magazine cartoonist
- Mike Kennedy, writer of Ghost, Lone Wolf 2100, The Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse.
Interested in more reminiscing about the lack of Free Comic Book Day, Coliseum Of Comics, Ale Garza or anything else?