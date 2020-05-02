Prodigal Son: Our Thoughts on FOX Series' Season 2 Possibilities

Now that season one of FOX's Prodigal Son has wrapped up, what can we possibly expect from an expected second season? Were we left hooked with pending questions? Not really. Every single cliffhanger was neatly tied up, which irks me just a little because now my only anticipation for the next season is that I enjoyed the first. There are really no questions left unanswered, and there is a certain level of predictability with Ainsley (Holston Sage) stabbing Endicott (Dermot Mulroney). There is no way she will serve a day in jail, especially with Jessica's (Bellamy Young) army of lawyers. Bright (Tom Payne) had his cathartic moment by saving The Girl in the Box, and if he were to truly get any insight from the season finale it's that he is not his father (although the same clearly can't be said for his little sister). Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) was left at the hospital in the middle of surgery, most likely surviving and providing Jessica with a shoulder to cry on and protect her children from serving out a life sentence (especially with my prediction of Bright trying to take the fall for Ainsley's trigger happy knife fingers).

The pressing issues for me: does The Surgeon (Michael Sheen) walk out of the prison amidst all of the commotion and chaos? If not, what purpose will he continue to serve? Will he just assist Bright with his cases, and more importantly will season two of Prodigal Son transform into a generic police procedural? I hope not. The biggest intrigue throughout the show (and something that has literally made my heart consistently skip a beat) was wondering if Bright is a sadistic sociopath just like his father. For the lack of a better phrase, his street cred seriously dropped in the closing scene of the final episode. Malcolm had a perfect opportunity to shoot the man responsible for hurting so many people, including his family and killing his girlfriend. Instead of seizing the opportunity, he pretty much began a metaphorical mantra of reading him his rights. Mind you, we have a throwback to episode one of the show: Malcolm sawed the arm off a victim to prevent him from getting blown up. If Endicott's circumstances aren't enough to make his psychotic blood boil, nothing will.

I am a huge fan of the show and truly praise them for having one excellent episode after the next. More so the chemistry of the cast as well as the writers' ability to tie up loose ends and do so with grace and ease while staying true to the nature of the show is nothing short of extraordinary. Were too many ends tied up in the season finale? Guess we'll find out when/if Prodigal Son returns for a second run.