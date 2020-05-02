American Horror Story Star Leslie Jordan Shares Lady Gaga Set Story

With production on the tenth season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story still on pause (like dozens of other productions) over continued coronavirus pandemic concerns, fans have been eagerly waiting for even the tiniest sliver of news on when the production green light will be given and the rumor meatgrinder starts grinding again. It's hard to not get excited when Murphy himself takes to Instagram to post an image of Rubber Man with the two-word caption, "Coming soon…". But for this AHS update, we're taking a trip back in time to the Hotel Cortez and the fifth season of the horror anthology series.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday for a two-part, sneeze-impacted edition of "Pillow Talk," Leslie Jordan had nothing but praise for his season co-star Lady Gaga aka The Countess aka Elizabeth Johnson. To demonstrate the award-winning singer and actress' commitment to her craft, Jordan offered a little background intel on the scene where The Countess kills off his character. "We had a scene where she was gonna blow fairy dust in my face, and then knock me down, and blind me, chase me, and then roll me over, kick me. And then she was supposed to squat down on me and cut me with a knife," Jordan explains. "She took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, 'You know, I tend to sexualize all my acting partners. I thought, 'Where's this going?' Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me… I didn't know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, 'How do I get myself into these situations?'"

Last month, Murphy offered fans an update during an event to promote his upcoming Netflix series Hollywood (check out our preview here). While confirming that AHS was supposed to begin filming the tenth season in early April, he also shared production updates on American Crime Story: Impeachment, Halston, and Pose and emphasized what's important for him right now: "I was supposed to start shooting the new season of "American Horror Story" and the new season of 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' this week. That obviously is not happening. I had shot one episode of my limited series with Ewan McGregor, 'Halston.' That got shut down. I had shot an episode-and-a-half of 'Pose.' That shut down."

While Murphy sees his show's temporarily suffering, that's not his major concern: "So, yeah, I had four or five things that were impacted. That doesn't bother me. What I'm trying to do is make sure that my cast and crew hear from me and feel taken care of and know that there's someplace they can turn, because it's a dark time and a scary time for so many people. I just want to make sure all my people feel safe." Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, here's a look at the cast reveal video that confirms AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock would be returning, with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin set to join the AHS universe.