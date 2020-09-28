Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol 3 by Morrison and Paquette Leaks

The announcement of Earth One: Wonder Woman Vol 3 by Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette has leaked a little early on Amazon. And the third volume of this series is to be the last. Currently scheduled for March 2021, this is how Amazon describes the book.

The epic conclusion to the New York Times bestselling original graphic novel series from superstar and critically acclaimed duo Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette is here! Diana, now queen of the Amazons, must assemble the disparate Amazonian tribes for the first time in a millennium. Max Lord's assault on Paradise Island with his destructive A.R.E.S. armors is on the horizon, and in order to weather the war that is coming, Wonder Woman will need the full might of her sisters by her side! Can Diana finally bring her message of peace to Man's World, or will Max Lord's war burn the world and the Amazons to ashes? Continuing the tradition of the critically acclaimed Earth One tales that challenge the status quo of the comics industry, Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 3 is Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette's final installment of this visionary and enterprising graphic novel series.

Who knows, maybe the movie will be out around then – as it shares similar characters.

The first volume of Wonder Woman: Earth One was published in 2016, retelling the story of Wonder Woman, as for millennia, the Amazons of Paradise Island have created a thriving society away from the blight of man. One resident, however, is not satisfied with this secluded life—Diana, Princess of the Amazons, knows there is more in this world and wants to explore, only to be frustrated by her protective mother, Hippolyta. Diana finds her escape when Air Force pilot Steve Trevor, the first man she has ever seen, crashes onto their shores. With his life hanging in the balance, Diana ventures into the long forbidden world of men. The Amazons chase after her and bring her back to Paradise Island in chains to face trial for breaking their oldest law—staying separated from the world that wronged them…