Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 – Third Publishing Date Lucky?

Wonder Woman time! Back in Augiust, Bleeding Cool was first to run a DC Comics letter to comic book retailers, talking about upcoming delays to plenty of comic books, i

DC faces an unprecedented strain on the global supply chain, affecting all of us in the comic industry and beyond. Up to this point, we've been able to keep delays and shortages to a minimum, but with recent notifications about covid-related port closures, international and domestic freight delays, workforce shortages, and a severely allocated paper supply, we are unable to continue to manage this situation without disruption. A list of updated release dates for affected titles is below, and we expect further shifts in the future. DC will communicate these moves clearly and quickly. Please know that we are doing everything we can to keep a steady supply of product coming through the system until the supply chain strain begin to ease, but based on current industry feedback, this situation is likely to continue for several more months.

Bleeding Cool had also heard that, after all the redundancies from 2020, DC Editorial staffers are severely overworked right now, also adding to the logjam. From her Milk Fed Dispatches newsletter. Kelly Sue De Connick talked about the delay of the first issue of her Wonder Woman Historia with Phil Jimenez from the 19th of October to the 16th of November, citing reasons similar to those DC Comics gave. She states "I'm bummed, frankly. It took us—what?—3 years to get to the point where we were able to get a release date and we have to bump? Well… yes. Two reasons: one is a supply chain thing that I don't quite understand, but more importantly, the second reason involves the actual team of colorists working on this book and COVID. I'm not going to go into more detail because it's not my business to share, but… human beings over schedules. Always."

Now there have been further delays with Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 now a further two weeks late, with that first issue now scheduled for the 30th of November,with the

comic going to FOC from DC Comics. Third date lucky?

The wait is over, and the entire story of the Amazons can finally be told! Best-selling DC talent Kelly Sue DeConnick (Aquaman) and Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman By Phil Jimenez Omnibus) will explore the ancient history of the Amazons, expand the mythology and world of Wonder Woman as we know it, and launch one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year! One of the greatest DC tales of all time begins on November 30 with Book One of Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, a three-part DC Black Label epic spanning thousands of years! "This book is very much a conversation between Phil and me talking about these characters and what makes them resonant today," said DeConnick. "We wanted to do a Homeric epic with a woman at the center. We took all the language and iconography that we're used to in stories about men as heroes, and put women at the center. Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons is like a history book for a young Amazon where she learns the history of her people, from the perspective of her people."

Millennia ago, Queen Hera and the goddesses of the Olympian pantheon grew greatly dissatisfied with their male counterparts…and far from their sight, they put a plan into action. A new society was born, one never before seen on Earth, capable of wondrous and terrible things…but their existence could not stay secret for long. When a despairing woman named Hippolyta crossed the Amazons' path, a series of events was set in motion that would lead to an outright war in heaven—and the creation of the Earth's greatest guardian!

Legendary talents Kelly Sue DeConnick and Phil Jimenez unleash a reading experience the likes of which you've never seen with Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1, featuring unbelievably sumptuous art and a story that will haunt you. Design pages featuring notes by Phil Jimenez will complement the reading experience, giving insight into the various Amazon tribes shown above. The Tribe of Artemis — including Antiope — is detailed below alongside the Tribe of Hestia, with more tribes to be revealed when you pick up Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 from your local comic shop on November 30!

"The thing that excited me the most about this project was Kelly Sue's take on the mythology," said Jimenez. "This book also allowed me to rethink the design of the Amazons. I wanted to represent the different types of women around the world. It was important that readers see themselves somewhere represented physically among these women."

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1, written by Kelly Sue DeConnick, art by Phil Jimenez, colors by Hi-Fi, Arif Prianto & Romulo Fajardo Jr., and letters by Clayton Cowles, publishes on Nov 30, 2021. Main cover is by Jimenez, variant cover is by Olivier Coipel, plus a Library Faux Leather Design ratio variant with gold foil and textured treatment by DC's Associate Art Director Darran Robinson which will be available from participating retailers. Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons is edited by Chris Conroy, Andy Khouri and Andrea Shea. Book Two and Three will be released in Spring and Fall 2022 respectively, featuring art by modern masters Gene Ha (Book Two) and Nicola Scott (Book Three).

"Keep to the darkness," Hera whispers. "For the light will be your undoing."