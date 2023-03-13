Wonder Woman Is Now 6 Foot 2 Inches, And 175 Pounds

DC's Who's Who Guide to DC Comics originally listed Wonder Woman as being five foot eight inches, or 1.72 metres. But that was then.

DC's Who's Who Guide to DC Comics history and statistics lists the original Earth 2 Wonder Woman as being five foot eight inches, or 1.72 metres, tall, and 122 pounds or 55 kilos in weight.

Wonder Woman Is Now 6 Foot 2 Inches, And 175 Pounds

Post-Crisis, they would list the Earth One version of Wonder Woman as being five foot eleven inches or 1.8 metres, and 135 pounds, or 61 kilos. She stayed the same height in DC's Secret Files and Origins books, but the final one saw her gain five pounds to 140 pounds, or 63.5 kilos.

Wonder Woman Is Now 6 Foot 2 Inches, And 175 Pounds

 

In 2011, for the New 52, Wonder Woman was now six feet tall or 1.83 metres, and 165 pounds or 75 kilos.

Wonder Woman Is Now 6 Foot 2 Inches, And 175 Pounds

During DC Rebirth, it was suggested she might be taller, six feet two inches in her bare feet, but we didn't get the statistic or her weight.

Wonder Woman Is Now 6 Foot 2 Inches, And 175 Pounds

But now it has been confirmed, on the Yanick Paquette cover of the recent Wonder Woman #794, Wonder Woman is confirmed on the cover six feet two inches or 1.88 metres, and 175 pounds or 80 kilos.

Wonder Woman Is Now 6 Foot 2 Inches, And 175 Pounds

We can zoom in as well.

Wonder Woman Is Now 6 Foot 2 Inches, And 175 Pounds

Current Wonder Woman co-writer Michael W Conrad (Who has turned up in three Bleeding Cool stories today) tweets "Months ago we talked about Wonder Woman's body stats— I was thankful this didn't cause more uproar. These were a group decision, I still have her taller and heavier, but this is what we landed on. Canonical until someone says otherwise. Art by @YanickPaquette" So… who is going to take her to 6 foot six? And that magic two metres?

 

WONDER WOMAN #794 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE
(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Emanuela Lupacchino, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Yanick Paquette
After rescuing the Cheetah from the clutches of the evil International Milk Company, Wonder Woman must set her sights on the real monsters behind it all…the gods! The gods of fear and panic, Phobos and Deimos, have been having a little too much fun controlling the minds of men, and the world has started to suffer the consequences. Diana is going to need a fellow expert on deities to save the day, but you'll never guess who!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/13/2022

