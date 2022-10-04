World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #19 Preview

Like many readers, Sabrina can't get over the trauma of a previous comic in this preview of World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #19. And no, this comic isn't written by Tom King. Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #19

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

(W) Tania Del Rio (A / CA) Bill Galvan

BRAND NEW STORY! "Frightful Faceoff" – It's Halloween night and Sabrina is on her guard, expecting her foe Amber Nightstone to return. As she heads to a Halloween party, she keeps thinking every red thing she sees is Amber, even though she knows that Amber has already been dealt with. But why does she still have the strangest feeling that Amber's nearby?

In Shops: 10/5/2022

SRP: $8.99

