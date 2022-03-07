World of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #13 Preview: Nightmare

Sabrina accidentally traps a child inside the nightmarish fictional world of a book in this preview of World of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #13. Who lets a witch who could break reality with a simple hiccup babysit their child?! Check out the preview below.
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #13
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
JAN221213
(W) Dan Parent (A) Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore (CA) Bill Golliher
BRAND NEW STORY: "What a Story!" Sabrina the Teenage Witch has landed herself a very important job: as a babysitter! Sabrina, feeling a little under the weather, sneezes and accidentally sends the little girl she's sitting into the storybook she was reading to her as a bedtime story! Will she and the little girl be able to escape Wonderland?!
In Shops: 3/9/2022
SRP: $8.99
Cover image for JAN221213 World of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #13, by (W) Dan Parent (A) Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore (CA) Bill Golliher, in stores Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
