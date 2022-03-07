World of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #13 Preview: Nightmare

Sabrina accidentally traps a child inside the nightmarish fictional world of a book in this preview of World of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #13. Who lets a witch who could break reality with a simple hiccup babysit their child?! Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #13

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN221213

(W) Dan Parent (A) Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore (CA) Bill Golliher

BRAND NEW STORY: "What a Story!" Sabrina the Teenage Witch has landed herself a very important job: as a babysitter! Sabrina, feeling a little under the weather, sneezes and accidentally sends the little girl she's sitting into the storybook she was reading to her as a bedtime story! Will she and the little girl be able to escape Wonderland?!

In Shops: 3/9/2022

SRP: $8.99

