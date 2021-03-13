X-Book Previews: Who Would Jolly Their Roger in the Woods of Krakoa?

Marvel has released previews for next week's X-Books, including SWORD #4 and X-Force #18. And sure, Marvel skimped out on these previews, giving us only two pages from each of the books. But when you think about it, SWORD #4 is a tie-in to a useless super-mega-crossover event and features a venomized Kid Cable yammering on about crap that's not going to matter once Marvel moves on to the next crossover, so maybe in that case, they did us all a favor.
KRAKOA, WE HAVE A PROBLEM!
The mutants are dying. Their island is dying. Earth itself is dying. All hope for humanity as a species lies in Protocol V. Protocol V isn't going to work.
And in the other half of our X-Book previews this week, Black Tom catches a masturbator in the woods of Krakoa. Will he punish the creep? Or join him? It is Krakoa, after all. Check out the preview below.
WELCOME TO THEIR NIGHTMARES!
QUENTIN QUIRE returns to Krakoa to find a nightmare creature wreaking havoc on X-Force. But what deadly secrets are X-Force hiding…and who's trying to unearth them?
