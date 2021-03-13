X-Book Previews: Who Would Jolly Their Roger in the Woods of Krakoa?

Marvel has released previews for next week's X-Books, including SWORD #4 and X-Force #18. And sure, Marvel skimped out on these previews, giving us only two pages from each of the books. But when you think about it, SWORD #4 is a tie-in to a useless super-mega-crossover event and features a venomized Kid Cable yammering on about crap that's not going to matter once Marvel moves on to the next crossover, so maybe in that case, they did us all a favor.

SWORD #4 KIB

JAN210553

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Valerio Schiti

KRAKOA, WE HAVE A PROBLEM!

The mutants are dying. Their island is dying. Earth itself is dying. All hope for humanity as a species lies in Protocol V. Protocol V isn't going to work.

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

And in the other half of our X-Book previews this week, Black Tom catches a masturbator in the woods of Krakoa. Will he punish the creep? Or join him? It is Krakoa, after all. Check out the preview below.

X-FORCE #18

JAN210633

(W) Ben Percy (A) Garry Brown (CA) Joshua Cassara

WELCOME TO THEIR NIGHTMARES!

QUENTIN QUIRE returns to Krakoa to find a nightmare creature wreaking havoc on X-Force. But what deadly secrets are X-Force hiding…and who's trying to unearth them?

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99