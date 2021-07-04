X-Factor #10 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

People having problems with X-Factor #10 didn't stop it topping the charts over the big changes it made to the Marvel Universe going forward with Wanda Maximoff. We shared our own theories, we may share more. This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

X-Factor #10 Star Wars: High Republic #6 Green Arrow 80th Anniversary #1 United States of Captain America #1 Black Cat Annual #1 Giant-Sized Amazing Spider-Man #1 Barbaric #1 Beta Ray Bill #4 ENIAC #4 Spawn #319

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore – Marvel took six of our store's top ten slots this week, but it was Bad Idea who took first place with ENIAC #4. Image took the remaining three slots. (The fact that it was almost a skip week for DC made a big difference: their only title in our store's top twenty was Infinite Frontier Secret Files.)

Ssalefish Comics – It was a surprise to see no Batman books in the top 10 but that's due to the only Batman release of the week being a reprint so Spawn took his slot. Barbaric was a strong Indy launch this week and The United States of Captain America was such a massive misfire it barely sold at all let alone chart. The people I pulled it for set it back on the shelf in such quantities that they spilled into the floor. I figured it wouldn't set the charts on fire but I'm surprised it did so poorly.

Graham Crackers Comics – Marvel took 8 of our top 10 spots this week, with a huge reveal in X-Factor #10 leading the charge. We were super excited for Barbaric to make the top 10, as a few of our staff thought it was a fantastic read.

Summit Comics & Games: And Barbaric came in at #11. That's a pretty solid launch.

Rodman Comics: Great sales week. Green Arrow's 80th Anniversary One shot took the top spot. A lot of people miss reading a monthly Green Arrow title. People here do not seem to care about how he is written in the Justice League title. DC let us see a new Green Arrow ongoing series. Lots of titles selling out this week.

Fifth Element Comics UK: The obvious hyped up titles sold really well for us this week, including Barbaric, Captain America, and X-Factor. We also quickly sold out of Black Cat Annual #1, which was a surprise. The other Infinite Destinies books have sold, but nowhere near as quickly as Black Cat. For back issues, Sonjaversal has been one that's picking up steam lately. I've had multiple orders for the first few issues, still selling at full retail price. We also had a lot of interest in Pride variants as the month was coming to a close, with all the Star Wars and DC variants selling well.

