X-Force #30 Preview: New Member Deadpool is Fitting Right In

It's Deadpool's first day as an official member of X-Force in this preview of X-Force #30, and he's already in a fight to the death with one of his teammates. Check out the preview below.

X-Force #30

by Benjamin Percy & Robert Gill, cover by Joshua Cassara

KRAVEN'S HUNT BEGINS! X-FORCE has taken some lumps, but a new era begins as old-school X-Forcer WADE WILSON makes his grand return! Well, grand for him, necessary for the team, as X-Force needs all the help it can get in the fallout from the Hellfire Gala and the revelations of A.X.E.! Plus: Find out why KRAVEN THE HUNTER is involved in the start of a landmark storyline!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 17, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609467703011

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960609467703021 – X-FORCE 30 MAGNO VARIANT [AXE] – $3.99 US

