X-Men #10 Preview: Orchis Goes Green; X-23 Responds

X-23 takes issue with Orchis's adamantium recycling program in this preview of X-Men #10. Sure, they may be an organization hellbent on destroying mutantkind, but at least they're being ecologically conscious. Even villains can do their part to fight climate change. Check out the preview below.

X-Men #10

by Gerry Duggan & Javier Pina, cover by Pepe Larraz

DEATH STRIKES SWIFTLY! The X-Men's troubles just keep piling one on top of the other and now an old enemy steps forward to cut in on the dance!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.56"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609999301011

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609999301021 – X-MEN 10 WERNECK TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999301031 – X-MEN 10 MANNA SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.