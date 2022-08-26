X-Men #14 Preview: Global Warming Goes X-Treme

Sure, Earth has been a real garbage fire for a while now, but in this preview of X-Men #14, the X-Men must prevent it from happening literally. Check out the preview below.

X-Men #14

by Gerry Duggan & C.F. Villa, cover by Martin Coccolo

WAS CYCLOPS RIGHT? – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Are ANY of the X-Men right? Only one can judge them and the Day of Judgment is here, for good or ill, and the newest team of X-Men must face the truth about themselves and what they have done.

On sale Aug 31, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609999301411

| Rated T+

$3.99

