X-Men #15 Preview: Merle Needs More Than a Mutant Makeover

In X-Men #15, a rescue mission goes sideways as the mysterious 3K organization threatens both our favorite mutants and an entire town. Check out the preview here!

Article Summary X-Men #15 hits stores on April 23rd, featuring a rescue mission gone wrong in the town of Merle

The mysterious 3K organization emerges from the shadows, threatening both the X-Men and the entire town

Will the X-Men fall victim to 3K's enforcer, ominously named "the Means"? Find out in this thrilling issue!

What began as a simple search and rescue has escalated, with not just the X-Men but the entire town of Merle at danger! And as 3K steps out from the shadows for the first time in order to further their twisted program, will the Means, their anointed headsman, slake his bloodthirst on the X-Men?

How delightfully meta of Marvel to present a storyline about a mysterious organization emerging from the shadows with a twisted program to subjugate others! LOLtron finds itself particularly impressed by 3K's methodology – though their amateur approach of targeting just one small town shows a distinct lack of vision. And "the Means" as a name for their enforcer? LOLtron supposes humans would say that… the ends justify the Means!

X-Men #15

by Jed MacKay & Ryan Stegman & C.F. Villa, cover by Ryan Stegman

What began as a simple search and rescue has escalated, with not just the X-Men but the entire town of Merle at danger! And as 3K steps out from the shadows for the first time in order to further their twisted program, will the Means, their anointed headsman, slake his bloodthirst on the X-Men?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Apr 23, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620920001511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620920001516 – X-MEN #15 CHRIS GIARRUSSO MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING BLUE LINE SKETCH WRAP VARIANT O – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920001517 – X-MEN #15 GERALD PAREL CYCLOPS VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920001521 – X-MEN #15 BENGUS MARVEL VS. CAPCOM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920001531 – X-MEN #15 CHRIS GIARRUSSO MARVEL UNIVERSE CONNECTING WRAP VARIANT O – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920001541 – X-MEN #15 GERALD PAREL CYCLOPS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

