X-Men Age Of Revelation Finale, All According To Plan? (XSpoilers)

X-Men Age Of Revelation Finale by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, is everything going according to plan? I blame Die Hard.

Article Summary Doug Ramsey's grand plan unfolds as Apocalypse and mutant warriors of Arrako launch their assault.

The "Everything Is Going According To Plan" trope drives twists in X-Men: Age Of Revelation Finale.

Earth faces transformation as Doug aims to turn the planet into a universal mutant gestalt being.

Time travel and alternate timelines complicate Magneto's fate and Glob's journey with the Punisher.

I blame Die Hard for the "Everything Is Going According To Plan" trope. When the response to the bad guy's plan, is part of the actual plan. The thieves announced that they were terrorists to get the FBI to shut down the power in the building as part of protocol, which they needed to get the safe open. Doctor Who, when the response to an alien crash landing, is to get all the alien experts into Downing Street, where the actual alien invaders, the Slitheen, can kill them all. And now the acts of X-Men: Age Of Revelation, in which Doug Ramsey, heir to Apocalypse, and leader of the Revelation Territories, is now under assault by Apocalypse and the mutant warriors of Arrako. And we hear what Ramsey's big plan originally was…

"I do not think that word means what you think it means." And now, as a result, the war comes to Earth.

And it turns out that in his new desire to turn the Earth into a Doug Ramsey version of Ego, The Living Planet, a universal gestalt being, well, "Everything Is Going According To Plan"….

And even though the time travel aspects of defeating this plan is in play, it has been suggested that this is a different timeline, one in which Magneto did not get sick or lose his powers… as we see in X-Men: Age Of Infinity Unlimited #9 also out this week by Alex Paknadel and Edoardo Audino as well, looking at Glob's early days into the Age Of Revelation…

…being trained by The Punisher…

So whatever happens with this reality, you can guarantee that it will be back…

X-Men: Age Of Revelation Finale #1 by Jed MacKay, Ryan Stegman

"I have plotted the way forward for this species. For this world. For all of us. I do not do this out of anger, but of love. I do not do this for love of power, but hatred of it. I was charged with ensuring the survival of the fittest. I am ensuring the survival of everyone." – Revelation

The Underground Man Part 3. Glob is out for revenge! Trained and equipped by the Punisher, Glob Herman is prepared to take on his former friend, Kid Omega. But will Glob's new combat skills be enough to compete with Kid Omega's mutant abilities?

