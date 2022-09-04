X-Men and Moon Girl #1 Preview: Meet Havok and Wolverine's Fursonas

Moon Girl brings Wolverine and Havok to the High Evolutionary's furry convention in this preview of X-Men and Moon Girl #1. Check out the preview below.

X-Men and Moon Girl #1

by Mohale Mashigo & David Cutler, cover by Alitha E. Martinez

TO THE MOON AND BEYOND! The High Evolutionary is a dino-napper! With Captain Marvel's help, Lunella tracks him all the way to the Moon itself to get him back, and stop the High Evolutionary from setting an army of dino-clones loose on Earth. But even when they're reunited, something's wrong – her connection with DD has been broken. Now Moon Girl must team up with Wolverine and chase the High Evolutionary to Counter-Earth in search of answers…or risk losing her best friend for good.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Sep 07, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620445800111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620445800121 – X-MEN & MOON GIRL 1 RANDOLPH CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620445800131 – X-MEN & MOON GIRL 1 EDGE VARIANT – $4.99 US

