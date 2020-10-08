X-Men Hugely Impacted By X Of Swords – Bigger Than House Of X?

Time for the X-Men panel at NYCC/MCM/Metaverse. Jordan D White (who I first met at a Karaoke bar at a New York Comic Con over a decade ago) has been talking about the X=Men crossover event X Of Swords at the NYCC/MCM Metaverse panel along with a bunch of creators, Tini Howard, Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy and Vita Ayala, hosted by Angelique Roche. White had stuff to say about the scale of the event, currently five chapters deep.

Angelique Roche led up by talking about the event.

"Guaranteed to bring you unbelievable revelations, memorable new characters, and events of this tale are going to have a lasting impact on the future of the X-Men, forever changing the fate of the franchise's most prominent characters."

And yes, they always say that but, with House Of X and Powers Of X – they were pretty much right, weren't they? He tried to look to his words, not to say anything out of place (unlike a certain Marvel's Contest Of Champions mobile game). Roche continued,

"I gotta read it like that so I make sure that I don't say anything wrong. We can't reveal everything, hence me, trying not to say anything wrong but can you give us any hints on who's going to be most impacted by the story"

Call Jordan D White to the front of microphone. "Oh gosh um okay. Here's one thing I can say the X-Men proper as a team is going to be hugely impacted by this, which I think definitely the biggest thing that comes out of this is the X-Men team, itself, is very affected and if you think really hard about the X-Men team in the Dawn Of X era that might raise some questions for you, but I think that this will answer them."

Gerry Duggan added "I know this is crazy this feels like it will be regarded as bigger maybe even than House Of X and Powers Of X."

Strong words. Who is down for this one? Here's the panel.