Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: hellfire gala, Hellfire Murder

X-Men: The Hellfire Murder, With Wolverine & Jubilee Solving The Case

X-Men: Hellfire Murder by Jed MacKay, Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio, Tony Daniel, Eve L. Ewing, Saladin Ahmed, Erica Schultz, Federica Mancin

Article Summary The X-Men's Hellfire Gala becomes a dramatic murder mystery in X-Men: The Hellfire Murder #1

Wolverine and Jubilee lead the investigation, navigating masked suspects and hidden secrets

Written by top X-Men creators like Jed MacKay, Gail Simone, Saladin Ahmed, and Eve L. Ewing

Features stunning masquerade designs by Luciano Vecchio blending classic Hellfire Club style

This Year's X-Men: Hellfire Gala is a Hellfire Murder… by Jed MacKay, Gail Simone, Luciano Vecchio, Tony Daniel, Eve L. Ewing, Saladin Ahmed, Erica Schultz, Federica Mancin and more.

BETRAYAL IN THE SHADOWS!

One night.

One murder.

Too many secrets…At an exclusive masked gala at the legendary Hellfire Club, mutant power brokers gather under a veil of secrecy – until [REDACTED] is murdered and chaos erupts. With identities hidden, suspicion turns the party into a tense whodunit as alliances break down and clues reveal a deeper conspiracy.The X-Men's Wolverine and Jubilee race to uncover the truth, navigating shifting allegiances, illusionary doubles and sabotaged security, only to discover the murder was orchestrated by [REDACTED] to prevent [REDACTED] reckless plans from endangering mutantkind. When the dust settles, [REDACTED] stands transformed, its secrets intact, as Logan and Jubilee grapple with whether to reveal the truth.A thrilling mystery of deception, power and betrayal.

X-MEN: THE HELLFIRE MURDER #1

Written by SALADIN AHMED, JED MACKAY, GAIL SIMONE, EVE L. EWING & ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by TONY DANIEL, LUCIANO VECCHIO, FEDERICA MANCIN & MORE

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA, ROGÊ ANTÔNIO, SKOTTIE YOUNG

HOMICIDE AT THE HELLFIRE GALA!

When an iconic mutant power player is murdered at an exclusive masquerade hosted by Sebastian Shaw, it falls to Wolverine and Jubilee to solve a locked-room mystery that has dire consequences for all mutantkind. Everyone is a suspect. And the party isn't over yet…

The secrets won't be the only thing stunning readers. As always, your favorite mutants will be decked out in unforgettable attire! Leading the design efforts will be Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Luciano Vecchio, following his acclaimed work on last year's Hellfire Gala issue, X-Men: Hellfire Vigil. A certified expert in mutant fashion, Vecchio outdid himself this year with dramatic and unique masquerade looks. Can you guess who's behind each mask? On Sale 7/22

"The X-Men's Hellfire Gala, mutantkind's biggest—and sometimes deadliest—celebration, is back for another drama-filled night of mystery, betrayal and Omega level fashion in X-MEN: THE HELLFIRE MURDER #1, hitting stands in July. As is tradition, X-MEN: THE HELLFIRE MURDER #1 will be written and drawn by a spectacular lineup of current X-Men creators including Jed MacKay (X-Men), Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men), Eve L. Ewing (X-Men United), Saladin Ahmed (Wolverine), Erica Schultz (Rogue), Tony Daniel (X-Men), Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men), Federica Mancin (Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant) and more! Once more, the giant-sized one-shot serves as a capstone to the last year of X-Men storytelling with reunions and romance abound, and simultaneously sets the stage for what's on the horizon with startling developments like the formation of an all-new Hellfire Club and the murder of a key mutant figure."

"Doing Hellfire Gala designs is always a pleasure," Vecchio said. "This time around, it's a masquerade, so the challenge was to come up with looks that divert from each character's classic iconography to reflect their mask's theme. The dress code is a callback to classic Hellfire Club attire, so there's 18th-century fashion mixed with corsets and leather gear, but mixing up the gendering of those elements, resulting in something elegant and sexy." Who lives, who dies, we know who tells their story…

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