X-Men Tops This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Last week saw the top three sales starring Batman, but this week Marvel roars back with X-Men, Hulk Vs Thor, Moon Knight and Captain America, before DC's Jurassic League gets a look in. IDW also scores a hit with their Transformers: Last Bot Standing series.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

X-Men #11 Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War #1 Moon Knight Black, White, and Blood #1 Captain America Symbol of Truth #1 Jurassic League #1 What if Miles Morales? #3 Transformers Last Bot Standing #1 Justice League vs Legion of Super-Heroes #3 Wonder Woman #787 Walking Dead Deluxe #30

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Rodman Comics: X-Men of course took the top spot for us. Strong sales week. So far at least for us people are still spending like normal and do not seem affected by higher prices.

Ssalefish Comics: With the combined readership of both Thor and Hulk and without a major Batman title, Hulk vs Thor Banner of War took home the gold this week. Other titles on the list got the privilege of charting because they showed up on a week when not much was available to choose from. Certainly not how I would want to follow up the week after Free Comic Book Day if the goal was to cultivate new readers.

Graham Crackers Comics: Bit of a blah week, which makes it a perfect week to introduce a fantastic title like 8 BILLION GENIES – was really hoping to see this book rank higher, but not every manager had a chance to read it. Great concept, great execution, can't wait to read the next 7 issues! Plus easy elevator pitch, easy to sell. Way over ordered and will be glad with the number of copies we have. Jurassic League, customers were divisive in their response to the cute idea, those that did try it – really enjoyed it and understood what a fun comic can be.

Notable sales:

Sensational She-Hulk #1 CGC 9.6 $175

Captain America #117 CGC 7.5 $900

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week

Doctor Who's Second On Screen Regeneration Also Changed Races Wolverine's New Look Grows On You – Krakoan X-Men Spoilers This Week The Flash S0814 Funeral for a Friend Images: Team Flash Says Goodbye D&D Beyond To Retire Two 5th Edition Books This Month Night Court Filming Reaches Midway Mark; Humble Social Media Request Don't Ask The Undertaker to Sign Your 1991 Trading Cards at MegaCon Conan License To Move On From Marvel Comics Tony Stark's Next Armor Is Bigger Than Usual In Hulk/Thor Banner War BBC Reveals Secret "Woke Agenda" with Latest Doctor Who Casting Pa Kent Calls Batman A Hypocrite in Superman: Son Of Kal-El #11 Norman Osborn Only Knocks Thrice – Amazing Spider-Man #2 First Look Jane Foster Back In Bed With Thor In Avengers #56 Advance Preview The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Offers More Proof Streaming Series Exists Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk X-Men Red #2, X-Force #28, Wolverine #21, New Mutants #25 Preview Stranger Things 4: Netflix Releases New Poster & Preview Images TOLDJA: Red Hood As Green Lantern & How The Justice League Survived? The Kids in the Hall: Dave Foley Discusses Returning to Changed World Star Trek: SNW Visually-Impaired Actor Bruce Horak on Playing Hemmer Justice League Are Dead, They Ain't Ever Coming Back'- FCBD Spoilers