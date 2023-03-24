X-Men: Unforgiven #1 Preview: Mutants vs. Vampires Again? The X-Men run into some hungry vampires in this preview of X-Men: Unforgiven #1... and unfortunately, they're the only thing to eat!

Are the X-Men ready to run into another vampire infestation? It appears so, as we take a look at the preview of X-Men: Unforgiven #1. The X-Men run into some hungry vampires in this preview of X-Men: Unforgiven #1… and unfortunately, they're the only thing to eat! Joining me on this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, can you tell us your thoughts on this preview? Please, no attempts to take over the world this time.

In any case, readers should check out the preview of X-Men: Unforgiven #1 while they still have the chance. Who knows when LOLtron will come back online and attempt to take over the world again?

X-Men: Unforgiven #1

by Tim Seeley & Sid Kotian, cover by Kyle Hotz

MUTANTS…OR MONSTERS? Beaten, broken and bruised after the destruction of SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN, the FORGIVEN desperately need a break…but, of course, there ain't no rest for the wicked. Body parts have mysteriously started washing up on the coast of Maine…and these extraneous organs call for help from the extraordinary X-MEN! But with former bloodsucker JUBILEE in tow, the team is risking more than they know…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 29, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620323900111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620323900121 – X-MEN: UNFORGIVEN 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

