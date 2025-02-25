Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: substack, yanick paquette

Yanick Paquette, Teaching You To Be A Better Comic Book Artist

Yanick Paquette is here to teach you how to be a better comic book artist, for free, over on his Substack feed

Article Summary Yanick Paquette offers free drawing masterclasses on his Substack.

Learn perspective drawing techniques from a comic book pro.

Explore innovative use of panel borders for storytelling.

Dive into unique artistic insights with 'Bat Music' series.

Yanick Paquette is one of my favourite comic book artists, including work on Terra Obscura, Seven Soldiers, Batman, X-Men, Swamp Thing and Wonder Woman. But he wants everyone to be a better artist. And on Substack, that is what he is setting out to do, with his Secrets Of Drawing posts, illustrated Scott McCloud Understanding Comics style. He tells me, "I write and draw to scratch my pedagogical itch", that's a desire to teach, "and help fellow artists as I've been helped by my other masters before. They are free masterclasses and turn out to be more time-consuming than expected to produce. Knowing that they are being read and enjoyed goes a long way to justifying carving out time for this little pro bono project." Well, happy to help. Sign up to more here. And they include, so far…

The Secrets Of Drawing – Perspective Part 1

"These rules are one of those things any serious artist absolutely must master. No excuse. And YET, I've seen professional colleague *Cough* making an occasional perspective mistake *Cough* *Cough* (I will NOT name names)! Thankfully, although it requires practice to fully master, the rules themselves are not rocket sciences and I'll demonstrate EVERYRING you'll EVER NEED to know about them in these easy, simple to follow sections."

The SECRETS of DRAWING, Perspective Part 2

"Yeah, I often eyeball stuff too while drawings seemingly infinite rows of windows on Skyscrapers. But believe it or not, that reduction rate is already embedded as soon as 4 lines are drawn. Let's see how to extract it when you need things to be precise."

The SECRETS of DRAWING, Perspective Part 3

"With level 2, our neat mathematical perspective theory can now produce a space that is just beyond the human limited perception of space and could end up looking pretty crooked! It's a trap! And I even saw fellow professionals fall into it. Bear with me."

The Secrets Of Drawing – Panel Borders Part 1: Introductions and Wolverine insane in the brain

"I remember reading comics in the 90s and being impressed by Whilce Portacio who would use panel Border to Highlight special moments, like explosion or extreme emotions. For these Panel to keep their surprising impact they must be use somehow rarely so they won't become boringly common (they sadly did by the end of the 90, where the mere mild character emotions triggering them)"

The Secrets Of Drawing – Panel Borders Part 2: Swamp Thing

"Volume 1 is a trial in which witnesses hold the famed Lasso of truth, thus insuring an honest testimony. Basically, every time the reader's eyes jump a Lasso Border, we move from the present trial to a past testimony, and vice versa."

The Secrets Of Drawing – Panel Borders Part 3: Wonder Woman Earth One

The Secrets Of Drawing – Bat Music

"I remember asking Tom to switch page 1 of the original script just we could start with a Dream sequence and follow the musical Writing convention of beginning with G clef and ending with a Double bar. "

