Yen Press Announces 14 New Manga and Light Novels for Winter 2025

At Anime Expo 2025, Yen Press announced 14 new manga and novels coming in December 2025, including a deluxe edition of Battle Royale.

Article Summary Yen Press reveals 14 new manga and light novels for Winter 2025 at Anime Expo, spanning diverse genres.

Highlights include an exclusive edition of "The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All" and "Battle Royale Deluxe".

The lineup features acclaimed creators like Sumiko Arai, Kazumi Yamashita, Yuriko Hara, and more.

Releases cover fan-favorite series, fresh yuri and BL anthologies, dark fantasies, and thrilling mysteries.

At Anime Expo 2025, the largest anime convention in the United Statues, Yen Press announced fourteen new title acquisitions, offering everything from new and exclusive editions of fan-favorite classics to haunting mysteries, tales of romance, and more. Releasing in December 2025 and January 2026, the lineup includes nine manga (The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All (Webstore Exclusive Edition), Battle Royal Deluxe Edition, Wonder Boy, Hinatsugimura, Out of the Cocoon, Scenes from Awajima, Please Look After the Dragon, Immortality and Punishment, and Animan), one manhwa (Beatrice), and four novels (About a Place in the Kinki Region, 1,000 Words to Live, New Game Plus After Defeating the Last Boss, and Thou, as My Knight…).

The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All

By Sumiko Arai

Experience the vibrant, captivating story of the rock-loving pair-now in an exclusive, limited-edition hardcover only available from the Yen Press webstore! Fashionable and upbeat high schooler Aya falls head over heels for an employee at a local CD shop. He's stylish with an air of mystery about him, and his taste in music is impeccable. Little does she know—this supposedly male employee is actually her female classmate Mitsuki! Mitsuki generally keeps to herself, but since her seat is right next to Aya's, she can't help but be extremely aware of the other's crush. And although she's afraid to reveal the truth, Mitsuki finds herself talking with Aya more and more.

Battle Royal Deluxe Edition

Art by Masayuki Taguchi

Story by Koushun Takami

The hyper-violent classic is back in a new edition! Forty-two middle school students are forced to fight to the death until there's only one survivor!

Wonder Boy

By Kazumi Yamashita

A family, struggling to survive in Japan after the second World War. An orphan girl in London, working her fingers to the bone every day just to pay for the food on her table. A young man in a war-torn world, fighting without knowing his purpose for living. Across time and space, these strangers share just one thing in common—the wonder boy. A mysterious traveler who appears here and there throughout the ages, watching the triumphs and sorrows of humanity…

Hinatsugimura

By Aki Shimizu

While looking for the ruins of a pre-WWII village deep in the mountain wilderness, a group of college students find themselves stuck thanks to a sudden thunderstorm. With no phone service, they decide to wait out the rain in a mansion. But little do they know, a ghastly fate awaits them…

Out of the Cocoon

By Yuriko Hara

Yuriko Hara, author of the atmospheric, eerily beautiful yuri Cocoon Entwined, brings us five haunting stories of love and attachment. Ranging from horrific to wistful, these captivating tales, featuring both yuri and Boys Love, are sure to ensnare readers. Fans of her previous work will be especially delighted by the final piece, which provides an extra chapter of Youko and Hana's story.

Scenes from Awajima

By Takako Shimura

Awajima Opera School—where countless girls from across the country flock in hopes of one day standing on the big stage. As they work toward achieving their dreams of stardom, their time at Awajima is filled with as much friendship and admiration as competition and jealousy. The precious feelings of girls who are at once both classmates and rivals, tenderly captured in the portraits of an ensemble cast!

Please Look After the Dragon Vol. 1

Art by Shoun MAKISE

Story by Yuki HIGASHIURA

Murakami is just your average college student—he attends class, works, and plays games on his days off. And it's a day like any other when he comes across a stray in the park near his apartment. But instead of a cute, fluffy friend, Murakami finds himself face to face with…a real-life dragon?! Her name is Ilsera, and she's on a training trip to become a fully fledged member of her species! Her only request is for Murakami to foster her during her time in the human world. And so Murakami somehow winds up with a strange new roommate…

Immortality and Punishment Vol. 1

By Kentaro Sato

A young man burdened with a heavy secret finds himself trapped, broke and alone, in a love hotel. As he falls deeper into despair, an echo of his past haunts him—"Live on so you can atone…" Meanwhile, chaos erupts on the streets as grotesque figures begin to appear all around the city.

Animan Vol. 1

By TAKUYA OKADA

Are we the predators or the prey? When an unsuspecting father and daughter stumble upon a strange gathering of humanoid animals with a taste for fine cuisine, their worst nightmare is about to begin. Here, creatures who are not quite human—and not quite animal at that—raise humans as livestock and slaughter them to put meat on the table. Through this bizarre and horrific tale, society's morals are put to the ultimate test: What does it truly mean to consume another living being?

Beatrice Vol. 1

Art by Cierra

Original Story by Macherie

Princess Beatrice of Elpasa can do nothing but watch helplessly as Duke Alessandro of the Nosteros Empire invades her country and strips her of her status—but nobody could've have predicted she would take to the hard labor like a fish to water. Having grown up as a commoner named Chloe, the former princess is quick to reclaim her identity and chop off her long locks, eager to get a fresh start to her second life. Her past is hard to escape, however, as her intellect and charm catches the eye of Duke Alessandro himself! Will she be able to hide her identity as Beatrice, or is she fated to meet her end by his sword?

About a Place in the Kinki Region

By Sesuji

My friend is missing. Before he disappeared, he was working on a magazine about the paranormal—his first real job as an editor. With almost no budget, he'd resorted to digging through back issues and unused research material, looking for inspiration. As he did, a terrifying truth began to emerge about a certain place in the Kinki region. I have collected the relevant articles, interviews, and other excerpts in this book. And once you have understood everything, I would like to ask for your cooperation. I hope you will get in touch.

1,000 Words to Live

By Gyatei Murasaki

A collection of twenty-six shocking, awe-inducing short stories! A doctor tells a patient they can speak only one thousand words before their life ends. Someone's boyfriend turns into a can of mackerel. A woman is in her sixth year of pregnancy. This mysterious world is full of laughter and tears and twists and turns sure to leave anyone reeling!

New Game Plus After Defeating the Last Boss Vol. 1

Story by Touwa Akatsuki

Art by Falmaro

Might the adventurer gave everything he had to defeat the Demonic Dragon, and while he emerged victorious, it cost him his life. After the blessing of the goddess resurrected him, he's back at level one. That barely matters though, because he's still ridiculously strong! He attracts the attention of many with his strength, and parties up with a harem of beautiful women! How will Might's new adventures unfold?!

Thou, as My Knight… Vol. 1

Story by Rintaro Hatake

Illustrations by Hino

In this world, people known as Informationists sell their supernatural abilities for use in armed conflicts. When Tsushima Rindou, an ordinary Informationist, agrees to help a fallen noble named Holly defect from the Balga Empire, he isn't expecting anything more than a typical escort mission. But there's much more to his client than she's letting on, and the Empire is intent on keeping her within its borders, dispatching their army and an elite group of Informationists to apprehend the duo by any means necessary. Can these two souls, bound only by a business agreement, survive the grueling journey and web of conspiracies that await?

