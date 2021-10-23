Yen Press Announces 3 New Manga Titles Coming Very Soon

Yen Press announced a digital simulpub series (God Bless the Mistaken) set to debut on October 27 and two new manga series (I Want to Be a Wall and Let's Go Karaoke!) scheduled for release in April 2022. All three titles should be up for pre-order now.

God Bless the Mistaken

Story and Art by Nakatani Nio

Kon lives in a world that bugs out regularly—every morning may bring a new surprise. But with Kasane, a researcher who studies these phenomena, he knows that each day will at least be interesting! A delightfully curious creation by Nakatani Nio!

God Bless the Mistaken is a fun science fiction manga with slice-of-life elements from creator Nakatani Nio, a mangaka who has gained a large Western following in recent years. Nakatani Nio is most well-known for yuri manga, such as the short story collection Farewell to My Alter and contributions to the Éclair yuri anthologies. This exciting new series presents another side of Nakatani's creativity and will be published simultaneously with Japan exclusively on digital platforms, such as BOOK WALKER Global.

I Want to Be a Wall

Story and Art by Honami Shirono

Yuriko, an asexual woman, agrees to take a husband to satisfy her parents—which is how she finds herself tying the knot with Gakurouta, a gay man in love with his childhood friend with his own complicated family circumstances. And so begins the tale of their marriage of convenience.

I Want to Be a Wall is a slice-of-life manga depicting the everyday events of one atypical married couple, a story that is sure to please readers of queer manga and comics. Works from creator Honami Shirono has been some of the most requested among fans of tasteful slice-of-life manga, making the Yen Press release of I Want to Be a Wall a welcome addition to their collections.

Let's Go Karaoke!

Story and Art by Yama Wayama

Satomi, president of his school's choir club, gets embroiled in a bizarre situation when he's asked by Kyouji, the yakuza to give him voice lessons. Surprisingly, Kyouji's quite serious, and diligent in his practice too! As the two spend time together, where will this odd friendship take them…?

Let's Go Karaoke! is a stand-alone comedic volume from Yama Wayama, the creator of Captivated, by You. Yama Wayama is a rising star within the world of manga and is quickly growing to become a beloved artist among fans of prolific creators such as Junji Ito and Usamaru Furuya. Much like Captivated, by You, the manga Let's Go Karaoke! is a quirky story filled with fun, dry humor, and ambiguous Boys' Love undertones.