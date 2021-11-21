Yen Press Announces 9 New Upcoming Titles at Anime NYC

Yen Press announced nine new upcoming releases at the Yen Press Industry Panel at Anime NYC. The list includes manga (Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle; Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion; The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter; See You Tomorrow at the Food Court; Nights with a Cat; The Geek Ex-Hitman; and Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Another Story) and light novels (The Demise of the Bride and Sasaki and Pichan). All titles will release schedules announced at a later date.

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle

Art by Bobcat

Story by Hiromu

Character Design by raemz

As far as normies go, it's hard to beat Saku Chitose. The most popular kid in his high school? Check. An ironclad reputation that can weather even vicious online attacks? Check. A friend group that's as attractive on the outside as they are on the inside? Check. But when a teacher asks Saku to help reacclimate a student who has been shut away in his room for months to school life, his perfect world will never be the same. What is this, some kinda normie harem story?

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle is a manga adaptation of the highly anticipated light novel series. The source material of this lovable comedy manga won the Shogakukan Light Novel Award for Excellence in Japan and appeals to fans of school-life stories, such as My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected.

The Bride of Demise

By Keishi Ayasato

Years ago, mysterious beings only known as kihei appeared without warning and overran the world. To confront this strange menace, the Twilight Academy was established to train students in black magic and how to battle the otherworldly invaders. Graduates of this school are no strangers to death, and many meet their doom while fulfilling their duty to protect humanity. Kou is just one more casualty in this war for survival…or so he thinks. Before he can even appreciate the fact that he's still alive, a kihei pledges her loyalty to him and vows to stay by his side until the end of days, setting off a chain of events that can only lead down the road of madness and chaos.

From Keishi Ayasato, the creator of Torture Princess: Fremd Torturchen, comes a new fantasy light novel series. Much like that series, The Demise of the Bride is a deep and dark tale that features illustrations as beautiful as the story itself.

Sasaki and Pichan

Story by Buncololi

Art by Kantoku

Even though Sasaki's droll corporate life is constantly filled with work, it leaves him tired and unfulfilled at the end of every day. In search of some companionship to fill the emptiness in his life, he visits a pet shop on a whim, not realizing he's about to change his life forever. After settling on an adorable bird and bringing it home…his new roommate reveals that it's actually an incredible sage from another world who promptly bestows Sasaki with supernatural powers as well as the ability to cross between worlds. All Sasaki wants to do is use these newfound powers to live in peace and comfort, but there are more than a few colorful characters who might get in the way of that…

In the realm of light novels, two genres reign supreme—isekai and slice of life. Sasaki and Pichan is a fun mixture of both with a story that goes back and forth between the real and fantasy worlds, featuring an older salaryman protagonist unlike any other seen in a Yen On series!

Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion

Story by Eiko Mutsuhana

Art by Kamada

Character Design by vient

"I want you to make me a love potion." With that single sentence from the object of her affections, the Good Witch of the Lake's crush ended in heartbreak. In a desperate bid to spend more time with him, she sends him on a wild-goose chase for ingredients…but when he starts visiting every day to take care of her, she may have gotten much more than she's bargained for!

Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion is an absolutely adorable manga series based on a light novel told from the point of view of a shut-in witch who has a crush on a dreamy knight. This fantastic romantic comedy highly appeals to the large audience of shojo-fantasy-romance fans looking for another great read!

The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter

Art by Yatsuki Wakatsu

Story by Kazuki Irodori

Character Design by Kikka Ohashi

Seiichiro's always pulled his own weight, all day every day, for almost thirty years. Even when he gets stuck in a fantasy world because of some strange Saint-Summoning Ritual, he keeps on keeping on. It isn't until he meets Aresh, the Captain of the Knights, that realizes he may possibly want more out of life than his job. Can Seiichiro melt the heart of the infamous Ice Nobleman—or is he destined to be married to his work…forever?!

The ever-popular isekai genre has covered a lot of ground…but there have been very few works of isekai Boys Love published in English until now! The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter is filled with irresistible and unique elements for a Boys Love title, such as a quirky workaholic protagonist and a dashing fantasy love interest, that make this an enjoyable read to the many fans of the growing category.

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court

By Shinichiro Nariie

Wada is an honor student who keeps to herself and has an air of mystery around her. Yamamoto is an intimidating fashionista with dyed blond hair and a shortened skirt. Though this unlikely duo seem to have nothing in common, it's only during their daily meetings at the food court that they can be themselves!

See You Tomorrow at the Food Court is a comedic work of slice-of-life manga surrounding the regular, everyday conversations between two unlikely friends. This fun and unique read is complete in a single volume from Yen Press.

Nights with a Cat

By kyuryuZ

When Fuuta comes home tired at night, all he wants to do is spend time with his new cat. All the mysterious habits and mannerisms of house cats are carefully reproduced in this relaxed and cute comedy about living with an adorable furball!

Nights with a Cat is a cute and quirky manga series following the everyday events of a man and his cat—a lovable series filled with adorable depictions of occurrences that any cat lover can relate to. In addition to appealing to readers of the growing category of cat manga, this series has all the charm of the most popular slice-of-life webcomics taking both the Western and Eastern worlds by storm.

The Geek Ex-Hitman

By Ko-dai

The Oracle of Florence, Marco, is a legendary, peerless hitman feared throughout the Italian underworld, but now he's trying to build a new reputation for himself—the biggest geek in Japan! After getting introduced to the joys of otaku culture while out on a hit, Marco quickly gets so sucked in that he sets down his bloodstained mantle and moves to Japan to peacefully enjoy his new lifestyle. But he'll soon find that even after turning over a new leaf, there isn't much he can do about how sinister he appears to other people—especially the government agent on his tail, Viviana, whose skills as a spy are surpassed only by her burning passion for yaoi and BL…!

The Geek Ex-Hitman is a series that combines comedy, action-packed crime, and otaku elements to make for one of the most hilarious premises seen in a manga to date! The fun fusion of crime and comedy appeals to readers of recent hit series, such as Love of Kill, Spy Classroom, and Spy x Family.

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Another Story

Created by Magica Quartet

Art by U35

Mami Tomoe is a veteran magical girl when it comes to fighting the witches of Mitakihara City, but the rise of mysterious entities known as "rumors" have brought her and her allies to a new battlefield: Kamihama City. Providing new insight into the world of Madoka Magica, this manga adapts the Another Story route from the hit mobile game Magia Record!

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Another Story is a manga adaptation of the Magia Record mobile game that focuses on the main cast of Puella Magi Madoka Magica, including the fan-favorite character Mami Tomoe. Between the November 2021 release of Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Wraith Arc and Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Another Story, Yen Press is delivering great titles for longtime Puella Magi Madoka Magica fans eager for more content featuring iconic characters.