Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, Asian-American TV, pachinko, streaming

Pachinko Season 2 Official Trailer: Apple TV+ Series Returns In August

Apple TV+'s Pachinko Season 2 arrives on August 23rd. Here's the trailer, with a cover of Coldplay's “Viva La Vida” by BLACKPINK's Rosé.

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season of Pachinko, the award-winning and globally acclaimed sweeping drama series by creator and executive producer Soo Hugh. Hailing from Media Res and told in three languages — Korean, Japanese, and English — the eight-episode second season of Pachinko will premiere globally on Friday, August 23rd, with one episode, followed by one episode weekly every Friday through October 11th. The second season of the streaming series stars Lee Minho, Yuh-Jung Youn, Minha Kim, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Junwoo Han, and Sungkyu Kim.

The trailer debuts a brand-new moving cover of Coldplay's "Viva La Vida" by global superstar Rosé of the record-breaking K-pop group BLACKPINK. In addition to debuting as the series' trailer anthem, Rosé's cover is featured in the "Pachinko" season two finale.

Based on The New York Times bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko is a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival across four generations. In the early 1900s, teenaged Sunja, the adored daughter of a crippled fisherman, falls for a wealthy stranger. When she discovers she is pregnant–and that her lover is married–she accepts an offer of marriage from a gentle, sickly minister passing through on his way to Japan. But her decision to abandon her home and reject her son's powerful father sets off a dramatic saga that will echo down through the generations.

In season two, parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family's survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, where Solomon explores new, humble beginnings. Pachinko is one of the few television drama series to portray the lives of Korean immigrants in Japan and their history – with the first season receiving 11 international awards, including a Peabody Award, an American Film Institute Award, a Critics Choice Award, and a Gotham Independent Film Award.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!