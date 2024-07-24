Posted in: Comics, Digital, Manga | Tagged: Kim Suji, manta, Under the Oak Tree, Under the Oak Tree - The White Dragon, web novel

Under the Oak Tree – The White Dragon: Out July 25 on Manta

Manta will publish Under the Oak Tree - The White Dragon by Kim Suji, a spinoff to the hit webnovel, exclusively on July 25th

Article Summary Manta to release Under the Oak Tree - The White Dragon by Kim Suji as a spinoff on July 25th.

The White Dragon narrates Ursuline Ricaydo's journey with themes of family loyalty and chivalry.

Under the Oak Tree series follows Maximilian and Riftan’s evolving relationship.

Print adaptations by Inklore and Manta's upcoming romantasy series further expand the franchise.

Manta will release a new side story for its top romantasy webnovel series, Under the Oak Tree, titled The White Dragon on July 25th, this new installment by author Kim Suji offers fans a fresh perspective on the beloved world of Under the Oak Tree, the source of Manta's most popular webcomic series. The completed three-volume side story will be available exclusively on Manta at launch.

The main series follows Maximilian, a noblewoman with a speech impediment, who is forced into an arranged marriage with Riftan, a lowly knight. After their wedding night, Riftan leaves for a military campaign, returning three years later as a celebrated hero. He is determined to make their marriage work, and through patience and understanding, he helps Maximilian overcome her insecurities, and their relationship deepens into a profound and enduring love.

Under the Oak Tree – The White Dragon is narrated from the point of view of Ursuline Ricaydo, a knight of the Remdragon Knights and a subordinate of the series' male lead, Riftan Calypse. In this side story, a seventeen-year-old Ursuline's world is turned upside down when his ruthless half-brother arrives in the capital, demanding Ursuline become his squire—an encounter with the enigmatic knight Riftan forces Ursuline to confront the true meaning of chivalry. Torn between family loyalty and his own aspirations, Ursuline faces a daunting challenge that could change his future forever.

The release of Under the Oak Tree – The White Dragon is a return for fans who bid farewell to the main storyline in April 2024. More print adaptations of Under the Oak Tree will be released this fall. Penguin Random House's imprint, Inklore, is set to release a comic book adaptation in September and a novel adaptation in November, expanding the reach of this beloved series to even more readers.

Manta has established itself as a pioneer in romantasy storytelling, offering Under the Oak Tree and other popular titles like Betrayal of Dignity and I've Become a True Villainess. Additionally, Manta has partnered with renowned creator Leeanne M. Krecic, known for Let's Play, to soon launch a new romantasy series titled Dragon King Oath.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!