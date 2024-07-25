Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: dark star pictures, joe swanberg, Science Fiction films, The Becomers, Zach Clark

The Becomers: Zach Clark's Indie Sci-Fi Flick Premieres August 23rd

The Becomers, Zach Clark's Indie Sci-Fi movie premieres in limited theatrical release August 23rd across North American with VOD in September

The film explores themes of alienation and love through body-snatching alien lovers navigating modern America.

The Becomers received acclaim for its blend of absurd humor, body horror, and rom-com elements.

Set to debut in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago with filmmaker Q&As in select cities.

Dark Star Pictures released a theatrical trailer for writer/director Zach Clark's acclaimed sci-fi genre-bender The Becomers. It kicks off its U.S. theatrical release on Friday, August 23rd, and arrives on VOD in North America on Tuesday, September 24th. The Becomers is the fifth film from the celebrated American indie filmmaker; the visually striking and outrageously plotted film reverberates with the pulse of politics and cultural trends of the last five years —drawing from COVID, Qanon, and constant states of anxiety— while exploring themes of confusion, isolation, and the deep need for human connection through the story of two body-snatching alien lovers. The cast includes Molly Plunk, Mike Lopez, Keith Kelly, Isabel Alamin, and Frank V. Ross, with narration by Russell Mael, lead singer of the renowned musical duo Sparks.

In The Becomers, two body-snatching alien lovers flee their dying planet and arrive separately on Earth. Determined to find each other, the aliens jump from body to body. However, they quickly learn that it's not easy to inhabit their new, fleshy hosts and that life in modern-day America is more complicated than they could have ever imagined.

After a world premiere at the 2023 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Quebec, The Becomers had its US premiere at Beyond Fest and European premiere at the 37th Leeds International Film Festival. Praised by critics upon its debut, Mashable called it "the chaotic bodysnatchers movie 2023 demands," with Collider describing it as an "amalgamation of cringe love and Cronenbergian body horror" and Bloody Disgusting stating it "defies easy categorization as it blends absurdist humor with gross-out sci-fi and quirky rom-com conventions… An ambitious voyage aimed to challenge perceptions and occasionally the gag reflex as it examines the power of love amidst a turbulent world." Filmmaker named it a highlight of Fantasia, hailing the film's handling of dynamic tones as "toggling between a Jarmusch cool and a Linklater chill."

The Becomers was shot in Chicago and is produced by Joe Swanberg (HAPPY CHRISTMAS, DIGGING FOR FIRE) and Eric Ashworth. Eddie Linker (GHOSTLIGHT, QUEEN OF EARTH) produced for Slasher Film Company. Daryl Pittman lensed, Fritz Myers composed the film's original score, and Glamhag production designed.

The Becomers opens in New York on August 23rd at Cinema Village, in Los Angeles on August 30th at Lumiere Music Hall, and in Chicago on September 13th at Music Box Theatre, with filmmaker Q&As and further cities and dates to be announced.

