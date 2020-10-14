Yen Press Announces New Publishing Plans for Haruhi Suzumiya Novels

Yen Press announced new plans to re-release the Haruhi Suzumiya Light Novels today. Two new volumes of the original Haruhi Suzumiya novel series will be published every month, leading up to the June 2021 release of the new book The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya.

Yen Press had previously published the series in 10 books between 2009 and 2013. The new book gives them a chance to reissue the books in new Yen On editions. The Haruhi Suzumiya light novels, written by Nagaru Tanigawa with art by Noizi Ito were about a bored high school girl who wanted to discover extraordinary phenomena like UFOs, time travelers, and telepaths, unaware that she herself was an extraordinary Space-Time event that could destroy the universe. The series has spawned manga and anime spinoffs. The relaunch of the iconic series will start with The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya and The Sigh of Haruhi Suzumiya, scheduled for January 2021 release. Two additional volumes will be released every month from February 2021 to May 2021.

Yen Press also announced the print release of The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya, the highly-anticipated new volume of the light novel series, scheduled for June 2021. With two new releases each month from January to May 2021, all ten of the previous Haruhi Suzumiya light novels will be available to collect in time for The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya's print debut. The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya collects three stories; the first two previously appeared in other publications, the third being all-new. The full book will have more than 250 pages.

The Yen On edition of Haruhi Suzumiya will be published in paperback format with the original cover art by Noizi Ito that was used in the Japanese edition as well as the Yen Press hardcover edition of the light novel series.

The digital release of The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya is scheduled for November 25, 2020, simultaneous with its release in Japan. The first ten volumes of Haruhi Suzumiya are available now on digital platforms.