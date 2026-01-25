Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: manga, novel, summer 2026, Yen Press

Yen Press Announces Seven New Manga and One Novel for Summer 2026

Yen Press announced seven new upcoming manga titles and one new novel for their summer 2026 lineup like Beneath the Fur and List Rouge

Article Summary Yen Press unveils seven new manga titles plus a novel coming in summer 2026 for diverse readers.

Lineup includes romance, horror, dystopia, and fantasy series from acclaimed Japanese creators.

Beneath the Fur, List Rouge, and Seeds of Anxiety: Asterisk headline the anticipated releases.

Love Unseen Beneath the Radiant Night Sky novel explores love between a blind student and her partner.

Yen Press announced seven new acquisitions sure to heat up your summer reading, featuring a dystopian world full of heart (and secrets), a horror anthology, a steamy yaoi, and more. Releasing in July 2026, the debut list includes six manga (List Rouge; Seeds of Anxiety: Asterisk; The Crow's Ballad at Dawn; Beneath the Fur; The Bubble Love of the Mermaid; and Magic Doctor Rex's Perverted Medical Record) and one novel (Love Unseen Beneath the Radiant Night Sky).

Yen Press Summer 2026 Lineup

List Rouge

By Hoku Tomose

In a world where humans are designated as an endangered species by the dominant race of Chimeras, the propagation of mankind is managed by well-intentioned breeding programs. This is in the case of a certain young human girl, who is raised in luxury and ease so that she may one day serve her role in the conservation of her kind. But when new feelings begin to bloom in the heart of the Chimera boy who works as her caretaker, the stage is set for an incident that will go down in history…

Seeds of Anxiety: Asterisk

By Masaaki Nakayama

In the beginning, this place was filled with someone's memories—sad memories. With the passage of time, those memories break down, and every so often, they creep into our everyday world as…disturbances. Why do they show themselves to us? Perhaps they seek a mouthpiece for their own despair, or something else entirely. When strangeness takes root in a place of woe, the seeds of dread begin to germinate…

Horror fans won't want to miss this beloved anthology series!

The Crow's Ballad at Dawn

By Sakuhiro

"You paid for me, so touch me however you please…" Office worker Akito is taken away by a tofu boy yokai and steps foot into red-light district exclusive to yokai! There he meets the beautiful male prostitute Suiren—a tan, black-haired tengu. A story of pure love between a male prostitute and a customer unfurls in a dazzlingly luxurious red-light district!

Beneath the Fur

By Umi Ruike

One day, a fox is ready to pounce on a rabbit, only to receive a confession from its would-be prey. Ignoring the fox's confusion, the rabbit professes, "I love you." As this bold approach takes effect, the fox's hard heart begins, little by little, to soften. Will predator and prey ever be able to coexist…?

The Bubble Love of the Mermaid

Original Story by Akumi Agitogi

Art by Kei TamuraFrom the creator of My Happy Marriage comes a new romantic fantasy series! Asana Amamizu, a student at Yotsuru Girls' Academy, has been bullied by her family ever since a red mark appeared on her wrist. So even when the school is abuzz with news about a handsome new Japanese teacher, Asana keeps her distance. That is, until an unexpected marriage proposal comes her way!

Magic Doctor Rex's Perverted Medical Record

By Daisuke Motomi

In a land where the Demon King has been defeated, Rex the magic doctor runs a humble clinic. Business is booming even in peacetime, but…his patients are the most hopeless perverts in the world! From committing crimes with slimes to sticking certain appendages in man-eaters, Dr. Rex has seen it all!

Love Unseen Beneath the Radiant Night Sky

By Nanigashi Shima

Illustrated by raemz

On an April night in Tokyo, as the cherry blossoms are in bloom, blind university student Koharu Fuyutsuki spends time with the man she loves, Kakeru Sorano. In the three years since they started dating, he's shown just how much he cares about her, and even though Koharu can't see him, she can tell what a wonderful person he is. After all, Kakeru is the man who gave her a future. But just because they were gifted a miracle once, there's nothing to say it will continue forever. Pain and joy—and all the vibrant hues in between—color their lives like fireworks in the sky.

Yen Press will reveal the publication dates on their social media accounts.

