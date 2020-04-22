Yen Press Launches New Mature Fantasy Comedy Manga "I'm A Behemoth"

Yen Press proudly announced this week the launch of I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet. Yes, that's the full title of the series. It's pretty self-explanatory. It began life as a light novel series, which is the Japanese version of Young Adult novels. The emphasis here is on "adult", but not overly so.

Click here to see the full a bit more NSFW cover. The series, written by Nozomi Ginyoku with artwork by Taro Shinonome and Yanomitsuki, premiere Tuesday in print and digitally. It's rated 'M' for Mature Readers. Yen Press announced the launch of the series on Twitter.

I was a proud knight, but now I'm an elf girl's pet? You've got to be kitten me! I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet, Vol. 1 (manga) is available now! pic.twitter.com/DC7RkE3isv — Yen Press (@yenpress) April 21, 2020

"A comedic fantasy manga based on the popular light novel series. In this new adventure, a knight finds himself reincarnated as a behemoth, one of the most powerful monsters in the world, and when he meets a beautiful elf girl, he's ready to fight at her side. Problem is, a baby behemoth looks an awful lot like…a housecat?!"

Yen Press And What's Up With This Genre?

If you're reading this, you're either curious or already a fan of this particular genre of manga and anime. If you're a fan, none of this is new to you. This genre is known as Isekai. It appeals to readers who play fantasy role-playing games, both the tabletop version and videogame version. It usually features a main character who knows the rules of RPGS when they get transported to a world that follows those rules. So they know the rules of the game while the characters native to the world are unaware. This often gives the hero God Mode.

I'm a Behemoth is a variation on the theme that bucks the trend for comedy. The hero is reduced to a kitten that an elf girl takes in. One prevailing trait of these stories is horniness of the softcore type, so there's a lot of covered boobs and bosoms. This is a subgenre and series that knows its market of horny teenage boys. The editors and creators of these stories always know exactly what their readers are after and deliver in spades. That's just how the market works. Issues about consent in these stories are a discussion for another time.

Yen Press will also launch the original light novel series for I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet under its Yen On literary imprint this summer.