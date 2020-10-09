Yen Press Unveils Sword Art Online Platinum Collector's Edition

Yen Press announced they will publish the Sword Art Online Platinum Collector's Edition, a deluxe limited edition box set of the iconic Sword Art Online light novel series written by Reki Kawahara with illustrations by abec.

Sword Art Online could be considered the crown jewel of the Isekai genre right now. "Isekai" is the subgenre of Science Fiction, where the hero finds himself or herself trapped in a fantasy role-playing game world and has to use their knowledge of the game's design mechanics to not only survive but also become extremely powerful in that world. The series follows Kirito, a beta tester who finds himself trapped along with thousands of other players in the MMOVR game Sword Art Online where death is not only permanent but real – their real-world bodies would die too. Kirito and his fellow players have to fight to the top level of the game to be set free. Along the way, he makes new friends and allies and even falls in love. The series manages to be Science Fiction while also gets the chance to play in a medieval Sword and Sorcery world at the same time. The series follows Kirito even after he and the survivors of the game have escaped the game to find a world that has been affected by the implications of immersive VR games, a genie that's been let loose on the world that can't be put back in its lamp.

The original light novels spanned twenty volumes. That makes it one of the longest Science Fiction-Fantasy epics to come out of Japan. This special boxed set includes exclusive prints and a poster featuring gorgeous art by abec! With two beautiful collector's edition volumes, this boxed set is an absolute must-have for fans of the series! And there are millions of fans worldwide.

For nearly a decade, Sword Art Online has been one of the most beloved franchises in the world of light novels, manga, and anime. This deluxe box set appeals greatly to passionate fans of the series as well as collectors of limited edition offerings, such as the Spice and Wolf Anniversary Collector's Edition and the PandoraBox: Limited PandoraHearts Collection previously released by Yen Press.

Sword Art Online Platinum Collector's Edition is on sale on December 22. Pre-orders are available now on

.