Yilin Press London Book Fair Launch Three-Body Problem Graphic Novel

London Book Fair will see the public signing of the French rights for the new Three-Body Problem Chinese graphic novel adaptation.

Article Summary Yilin Press unveils Three-Body Problem graphic novel at 2025 London Book Fair with French rights signing.

Adapted by Wu Qingsong, the novel sees global interest with rights sold in French, Spanish, and German.

Special limited-edition includes a gift box with the hardcover book, cards, a mouse pad, and a badge.

Graphic novel retells Ye Wenjie's signal and UN's Operation Guzheng from Liu Cixin's sci-fi classic.

Yilin Press, a literary imprint of Phoenix Publishing and Media Inc, one of China's largest publishing groups, will showcase the another graphic novel adaptation of The Three-Body Problem at the 2025 London Book Fair, tomorrow. This will include a rights signing ceremony with French publisher Editions Glénat, at 3pm with Yilin Press, an imprint of Phoenix Publishing and Media Group at Stand No. 5E121.

It is being adapted by Wu Qingsong, creator of The Rebels, The Battle of Mountains And Seas and The Scarlet Mists, and Three-Body Universe, the exclusive global rights holder for content development and commercial derivatives of the Three-Body IP. And the six-volume adaptation of Liu Cixin's sci-fi novel, in"Guoman" visuals common to Chinese animation and comics, rights have already been sold in Spanish, German, and French, with interest from English, Turkish, Serbian, and Greek publishers.

The graphic novel is available in both hardcover and paperback editions and the initial batch of hardcovers will be released as part of a limited-edition custom gift box, which includes the hardcover book, cards, a mouse pad, and an Earth-Trisolaris Organization badge. The first volume covers the storyline from the moment scientist Ye Wenjie sends a signal into space, to the first encounter between human civilization and the Trisolaran civilization, and ends with the victory of Operation Guzheng, a military operation conducted by the UN to recover messages received from the Trisolarans.

Zhang Chaoyang, President of Phoenix Publishing and Media Inc, says "The signing of the French edition of The Three-Body Problem graphic novel affirms its status as a cultural phenomenon, and we will continue fostering global collaborations to share outstanding works across borders." Ji Yu, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Yilin Press, says "The international licensing of The Three-Body Problem graphic novel is a crucial step in bringing Chinese science fiction to the global stage and integrating it with the international publishing market." And Robin Jolly, Editor at Editions Glénat, says "We immediately saw the potential of The Three-Body Problem graphic novel and, captivated by Wu Qingsong's artwork, acquired the rights for the entire series. We are very excited about the possibilities and look forward to bringing this unique adaptation to our readers."

It's not the only adaptation, Head Of Zeus published a Three Body Problem manga adaptation in ten volumes by Cixin Liu and XuDong Cai, and again last year from Yen Press.

