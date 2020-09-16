You Can Call Tony Stark, Iron Man, in Today's Thor #7 (Spoilers)

In Thor #1 from Donny Cates and Nic Klein, Tony Stark sent a message to Thor via his returning hammer, Mjolnir. By way of a handy dandy sharpie. Do you remember?

It didn't get to Thor at exactly the best moment.

Today, it seems, in Thor #7 by Donny Cates and Aaron Kuder, that the God of Thunder gets his revenge, as Mjolnir returns to Earth and Tony Stark gets called in by… well, Adam of Broxton.

No sharpie required, just the right spell.

Turns out that Thor knows just as much about phones as Loki does now.

And what's great is that the phone number actually works. I got Bleeding Cool's Gavin to call it and he reports that it does indeed go straight through to Tony Stark (though not Robert Downey Jr) who redirects you to the website TonyStarkIronMan.com which resolves to the URL https://www.marvel.com/tony-stark-s-phone-number with an ad for Thor #7, promising "Call Tony Stark Dial 212-970-4133"

Beats the old 555 phone numbers that everyone else seems to have in the meta-verse. And beats the old Jim Shooter days – here's a memo from Jim to the rest of Marvel in the eighties.

PHONE NUMBERS Somebody at a con said that the FF's phone number was printed in an issue of Micronauts–and it was a real number! If this is true, don't let 'em do it again. We could be sued by the owner of the phone number….

Here's the comic in question, by Bill Mantlo and Gerry Conway.

Classically, US TV shows use numbers with 555 in them – as no US number has that configuration, Weirdly, my own home phone number has those three digits together in a row, living as I do in the UK, leading some Americans to doubt it is my real number…

THOR #7

MARVEL COMICS

APR201008

(W) Donny Cates (A) Aaron Kuder (CA) Olivier Coipel

SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH MJOLNIR… And this is a poor time for the All-Father of Asgard to lose his primary weapon. The Golden City is in chaos after Galactus' ill-timed visit, and there are new threats on the horizon. Thor needs his hammer now more than ever…and yet the Uru grows heavier with every passing day. What will it take for the God of Thunder to hang on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse? Rated T+In Shops: Sep 16, 2020