You Promised Me Darkness Gets A Sequel, Follow Me Into The Darkness

Damian Connelly's hit series from Behemoth Comics, You Promised Me Darkness earlier in the year is to get a sequel, Follow Me Into The Darkness #1 in February 2022. Here are the details as well as everything else in Behomth Comics' February 2022 solicitations. It is also joined by Heavy Metal Drummer #1 by Kiefer Findlow, Emiliano Plissken, and Luca Vassallo which may have a trademark or two to challenge…

FOLLOW ME INTO THE DARKNESS #1 (OF 4) CVR A CONNELLY (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC211404

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Damian Connelly

The sequel to the series that moved 55,000+ copies of the first issue.

Less than a day until the apocalypse. The darkness guides Yuko and Sebastian to Alaska. There, they will look for a girl who lives hiding in the forest, and who may be the key to prevent the imminent final judgment. Meanwhile, the children of the comet face a new and peculiar threat in Kolosimo's Chinatown.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HEAVY METAL DRUMMER #1 (OF 6) CVR A VASSALLO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC211411

(W) Kiefer Findlow, Emiliano Plissken (A / CA) Luca Vassallo

1986 A.D.: Under the streets of Los Angeles breeds the seeds of a gruesome interdimensional conflict between order and chaos. Enter Dave, a junkee, heavy metal drummer whose life is about to get a whole lot shittier.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

QUAD #2 CVR A SANTOS (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC211416

(W) Aluisio Cervelle Santos (A / CA) Aluisio Cervelle Santos

In the isolated society of the Domecity, robots are responsible for most of the labor necessary for it to run smoothly. When they rebel and attack their human masters, it can only mean one thing: it has been possessed by one of the mysterious viruses from the city's cyberspace. Only the robot law enforcers of the Ghostware Exorcist Division are capable of dealing with this threat, and Trent is the best of them.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NINE STONES #7 CVR A SPANO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC211420

(W) Samuel Spano (A / CA) Samuel Spano

The story with 4 million readers and 40 thousand monthly subscribers on Tapas continues! Allie has faced an immense amount of pain and suffering at the hands of this assassin and while we switch back to his time with his therapist, his pain is relived there. All this just to gain a label he never anticipated.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KNIGHT JANEK #3 (OF 3) CVR A WOLSKI (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC211422

(W) Robert Sienicki, Jan Mazur (A) Spell (A / CA) Igor Wolski

The Duke who took control of the Kingdom of Fancyland is now putting his EVIL MEGA DIABOLIC plan to execution. We know you weren't ready for that. This creep is wearing a medieval Iron Man suit to fight Knight Janek. Will our hero succeed in saving the kingdom? We are one final gore fest from knowing it.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NOBODYS CHILD #6 (OF 6) (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC211425

(W) Massimo Rosi (A / CA) Ramiro Borrallo

After taking back Sabium and being followed to the sea, faces a fate that Sabium refuses to accept. Akua, a rare-animal trainer, plans to help the two solve their crisis and ensure that the last albino rhinoceros in existence sees another day.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FREAK SNOW REVENGE IS A DRUG VOL 01 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC211426

(W) Kevin Roditeli (A / CA) Rob Cannon

A frozen apocalyptic story in the spirit of Mad Max, Fallout, and Borderlands meshed with a Tarantino-esque style of storytelling. Follow Berny, a psychedelic addict surviving in a glacial wasteland. Fighting with brutal gunslingers on the path to find his long lost family while being high on drugs. His crazy hallucinations lead our weird hero to the hole of truth… yeah, a mystic hole that tells the truth.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 14.99

UNTIL MY KNUCKLES BLEED #2 CVR A SANTOS (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC211427

(W) Victor Santos (A / CA) Victor Santos

The new series from the creator of the bestselling comic Polar, now a NETFLIX HIT MOVIE continues. Gabin Hart, AKA Damager, retired superhero and now bouncer at a stripclub decides to taste action one last time. As you know, "One Last Time" is never a good idea when you are someone that did put all the criminals of a city in jail at least once.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NO HOLDS BARD #3 (OF 6) CVR A KARI (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC211432

(W) Eric Gladstone (A / CA) Gabrielle Kari

The iambic adventures continue as The Dramatic Duo are shipwrecked on a magickal island of mystery and enchantment. Bard and Page are tested against the elements and each other! Can Caliban convince them to use art most foul? Will they ever see jolly ol' England again? Find out in No Holds Bard Issue #3: The Trouble with Tempests!

Gail Simone says, "…brilliantly written, gorgeously illustrated. This is why I am in love with comics."

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WATCH DOGS LEGION #4 (OF 4) CVR A MASSAGGIA (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC211434

(W) Sylvain Runberg (A) Gabriel Germain (CA) Alberto Massaggia

Guns of Kennington (Final Part)!

It is high time to take action: human trafficking continues in the heart of Kennington Refugee Camp and the number of victims is increasing every day. DedSec will make those responsible for all these broken lives pay.

In Shops: Feb 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JUNKY CABLE VOL 01 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC211436

(W) Claudio Avella (A / CA) Claudio Avella

Year 29XX: Allister, the death surgeon and Cheap, the code thief, are two criminals and lovers out searching for their step daughter Siri. Their journey begins in the bounty city Nibel and will stretch to industrial city New Okinawa, and along this journey they will encounter numerous enemies, trials, cyborgs and nutcases, while a mysterious enemy emerges from the past to hunt them down.

In Shops: Feb 23, 2022

SRP: 16.99