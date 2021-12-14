You Really Won't Believe What Batman Does Today (Clickbait Spoilers)

I thought last week's Superman: Son Of Kal-El Annual had quite the Batman shocker. No, not Batman sitting down, we already spent an age proving that for Paul Jenkins and the Batman editorial group at the time.

Instead we had Batman actually knocking on the door.

But he only does it for Superman. An understandable aberration and exception for a man who can spit fire from his eyes and has super reflexes. Might as well keep it up for the boy as well. So what could be even more shocking? Well it's from today's Batman: Urban Legends #10.

We have already looked at the impact of the Magistrate, Simon Saint, the Peacekeepers and the Future State on Gotham in Batman's comic books today.

With criminals attacking churches, but the people of Gotham, even the police of Gotham, afraid to call the rest of police for fear of people getting shot. And seeing the Batpeople as the next best thing.

While other people of Gotham want the ultra-fascist version of the police, the Magistrate back again.

So it's time for Batman to deal with this violent threat in a new fashion. Batarang to the temple? Hung off a gargoyle until they mentally break? Remember, criminals are a superstitious and cowardly lot, it's not like they're going to hug it out.

Blimey. And look at Tim Drake there, does he think only Robins get a hug from Batman? So yes, defund the police, and fund more hugs from Batman. It sounds crazy but it just might work!

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #10 CVR A BELEN ORTEGA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Belen Ortega

Written by Meghan Fitzmartin, Tini Howard, Dan Watters, and Sam Johns Art by Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, Christian Duce, Nikola Cizmesija, and Karl Mostert Tim Drake goes to make peace with Batman before he leaves Gotham. Superstar writer Tini Howard makes her DC debut on a Nightwing, Oracle, and Batgirls holiday spectacular. Azrael faces down the new villain THE POOR FELLOW. And Tweedle Dum has to make a grave decision.

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021