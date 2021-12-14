Future State And Magistrate Legacy In Batman Comics Today (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Batman: Urban Legends #10, Batgirls #1, Future State #8 and I Am Batman #4. And all, to some degree, deal with the fallout of Future State and Fear State across the DC Comics books of Gotham.

With, in Batman: Urban Legends #10, even the police realising that Gothamites aren't entirely completely happy to call the police anymore.

In I Am Batman #4, the Jace Fox Batman is facing up to the fact that not everything is over, as he faces down Seer, the young woman who hacked Oracle's network from the heart of the Magistrate's ship and is not going away, revealing the true secrets behind Simon Saint.

While in Batgirls #1, the Seer is setting herself up their big bad.

Playing with the new Batman and the new Batgirls at the same time? While in the actual Future Sttae comic, it's the new Joker that the old Grifter has to worry about.

In the Future State comic book, the Magistrate is still a thing, and something that both the heroes and villains need to be scared of.

Could the Magistrate return? In Batman: Urban Legends #10, some miss the Peacekeepers of The Magistrate days.

While in I Am Batman #4, they may be getting their wish with rogue Peacekeeper elements.

While Batgirls #1 also has the threat of the same – but with individual names.

While I Am Batman takes apart some of the people behind Simon Saint and The Magistrate;

And the threat of a Future State is spreading…

How about a Future Country instead?

TALOS, the new name for Peacekeepers… coming to a state near you soon.

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #10 CVR A BELEN ORTEGA

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Belen Ortega

Written by Meghan Fitzmartin, Tini Howard, Dan Watters, and Sam Johns Art by Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, Christian Duce, Nikola Cizmesija, and Karl Mostert Tim Drake goes to make peace with Batman before he leaves Gotham. Superstar writer Tini Howard makes her DC debut on a Nightwing, Oracle, and Batgirls holiday spectacular. Azrael faces down the new villain THE POOR FELLOW. And Tweedle Dum has to make a grave decision.

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021 BATGIRLS #1 CVR A JORGE CORONA

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Jorge Corona

Um, hello—you didn't actually think we'd keep you waiting this entire year without giving you the Batgirls series we've all been wanting for forever, right? No way, we love you too much—just like Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown, who are only able to navigate the dark, gritty, and oftentimes scary city of Gotham by leaning on the bright light that is their best-friendship. Mentored by Oracle, the Batgirls move to the other side of town where Barbara Gordon can keep a better eye on them while the hacker Seer is still invading their lives. Steph may be too rash sometimes, and Cass doesn't speak much—but what they lack in similarities they make up for with their mutual respect and love for each other…and what makes them stronger together as Batgirls! And they may be good at kicking ass, but they are just trying their best to be normal teenagers—who'll borrow the keys to a muscle car that belonged to a bad guy and perhaps give it a joyride around town without a driver's license, then race to get back home to Oracle by curfew…! Splashing the pages with bright colors against a dark backdrop of Gotham, Batgirls is the pizza slumber party of the year you don't want to miss!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021 FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #8 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Nikola Cizmesija (CA) Simone Di Meo

As the Magistrate continues to tighten its iron fist around Gotham City, things get even worse when the successor to the Clown Prince of Crime takes up the mantle and becomes the Next Joker! As the villain embarks on a murderous rampage across the city, only one man stands between him and his latest victim…the scoundrel for hire known as Grifter? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021 I AM BATMAN #4 CVR A GERARDO ZAFFINO

(W) John Ridley (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Gerardo Zaffino

Fear State aftermath! Following the collapse of the Magistrate program, Jace Fox is still doing damage control from the events of Fear State. There's a dangerous new player in Gotham, however, and they've set their sights on bringing down the Dark Knight!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021