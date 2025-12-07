Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: rob liefeld, youngblood

Youngblood #1 Was Image Comics Most-Ordered Comic Of November 2025

Youngblood #1 was Image Comics most-ordered comic of November 2025 in the direct market

Youngblood #1 by Rob Liefeld was Image Comics' most-ordered comic book of November 2025, beating out Transformers #26. Bleeding Cool understands that this was partially achieved by a greater number of retailer-exclusive covers, including a number ordered and directly sold by Rob Liefeld himself, outside of the comic book shops themselves.

But either way, it is a significant achievement for the thirty-three-year-old title, especially one that had already been sold directly from Liefeld and, a few short years ago, would have seemed impossible. As Rob Liefeld no longer owns the rights to Youngblood, which were claimed by former Extreme Studios investor Scott Rosenberg and then licensed to Andrew Rev, Liefeld had previously divorced himself from the comic book completely. Liefeld announced that he was creating a number of comic book series, including one called EKO-92 back in 2020, literally an echo of 1992, by featuring thinly disguised versions of Youngblood. The book was never published, but the artwork was reworked into the new Youngblood five years later… compare and contrast…

Another notable debut in November was Tyler Kirkham's Final Boss, as well as Robert Kirkman and Dan Mora's Transformers, which kicked off the start of the Dreadnok War in the Energon Universe. The Energon Universe also featured Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, and Jordie Bellaire on two chart-topping GI Joe titles. However, all were topped by Liam Sharp's debut of Spawn: The Dark Ages #1.

1. YOUNGBLOOD #1

2. TRANSFORMERS #26

3. SPAWN: THE DARK AGES #1

4. G.I. JOE #13

5. G.I. JOE #14

6. EXQUISITE CORPSES #7

7. FINAL BOSS #1

8. SPAWN #370

9. SKINBREAKER #3

10. WITCHBLADE #16

Youngblood (2025) #1 by Rob Liefeld

The Blood is back! Creator Rob Liefeld returns to write and draw the comic that started it all. The Team is summoned to a crisis in the Pacific as a mysterious vessel appears and a deadly nemesis is revealed! November 12, 2025 Age Rating: T+ Page Count: 32 $4.99

