Your First Look At JLQ – Justice League Queer – From DC Comics

JLQ – of Justice League Queer – was part of the DC Comics Round Robin tournament to see which comic book idea would get an ongoing series. And while Robins – the title JLQ was first put up against, went to win that round and head to publication, JLQ from former Bleeding Cool contributor Andrew Wheeler and Meghan Hetrick will have its debut in Tis the Season Tio be Freezing' #1 oneshot going to FOC this weekend, as previewed on AIPT. Including the new Aquaman, Bunker, The Ray, Crush and more.

TIS THE SEASON TO BE FREEZIN #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAVID NAKAYAMA

Written by: Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, Rich Bernatovech, Tee Franklin, Tara Roberts, Amedeo Turturro, Bobby Moynihan, Jeff Trammell, Andrew Wheeler

Art by: Jordan Gibson, Travis Mercer, Yancy Labat, Eric Battle, Jason Howard, Pop Mhan, Justin Mason, Meghan Hetrick

Colors by: Monica Kubina, Andrew Dalhouse, Tony Alvina, Eve De La Cruz, Jason Howard, Ivan Plascencia, Allen Passalaqua, Marissa Louise

Letters by: Josh Reed, Dave Sharpe, Taylor Esposito, Ferran Delgado, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Steve Wands, Josh Reed, Becca Carey

Oh the weather outside is freezing, but these stories sure are pleasin'. So since you've no place to go, why not grab a sweater, pour a cup of hot cocoa, and stoke the fire…because these 10 tales are sure to lower the mercury! Join us as Harley Quinn and Blue Snowman ice out Hawkman, Batman fights the cold heart of Mr. Freeze, the JLQ don't stand a snowball's chance against Minister Blizzard, and the Flash and Superman team up to chill out Captain Cold. So warm your holiday heart with these freezin' feats of frosty fiction!

Retail: $9.99 FOC Date: 11/7/2021 In-Store Date: 12/14/2021

It is notable that, with the upcoming clarification of Jon Kent, Superman's sexuality, that the Future State: Justice League is a majority queer superhero team, with four out of six not identifying as cishet. Welcome to your future, with bisexual Superman and Wonder Woman, lesbian Green Lantern and nonbinary Flash. To date Jace Fox, the Next Batman and Aquawoman and remain as straight as a batpole. For now.