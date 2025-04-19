Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #5 Preview: Silver Lining?

Silvermane's secrets come to light in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #5, as the Disney+ prequel series reaches its explosive conclusion. Check out the preview here!

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #5

by Christos Gage & Eric Gapstur, cover by Leonardo Romero

SILVER LINING FOR SPIDEY? Silvermane's secrets are out, and his goons are scrambling to do damage control. Have the tables finally turned for Spider-Man? The prequel to the thrilling new Disney+ series concludes here!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.22"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 26.0 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 23, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621029900511

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621029900521 – YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5 DAN PARENT VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621029900531 – YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5 MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

