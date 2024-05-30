Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Manga, Viz Media | Tagged: august 2024, I Wanna Do Bad Things With You, Yutaka

Yutaka's I Wanna Do Bad Things With You in Viz August 2024 Solicits

Yutaka's tale of high school rebellion and romance in I Wanna Do Bad Things With You leads Viz Media's August 2024 solicits and solicitations with volume one, as Wataya learns the thrills of teenage rebellion, inspired by villains in anime and manga.

I WANNA DO BAD THINGS WITH YOU GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

OCT238526

(W) Yutaka (A) Yutaka

When Fuji asks Wataya to drain the school pool for him, she gets her first taste of the high that comes from breaking the rules. Like the villains in anime and manga that Wataya admires, she's ready to try being a little naughty. Though she may not be ready for drastic crimes, Wataya knows she wants to start doing bad things.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

GIVEN GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

OCT238519

(W) Natsuki Kizu (A) Natsuki Kizu

Mafuyu arrives in Shibuya where syh's concert will be held. Clutching the tickets both Ritsuka and Hiragi have given him, Mafuyu stops dead in his tracks when he runs into someone who shouldn't be in Tokyo-Ugetsu. What does his presence there mean, and could this be the catalyst Mafuyu needs to finally move forward and make a decision?

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

DONT BE CRUEL PLUS GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

OCT238512

(W) Yonezou Nekota (A) Yonezou Nekota

Playboy Maya catches studious Nemugasa cheating on a test and to ensure his silence blackmails him into doing whatever Maya wants!

This Don't Be Cruel volume is a collection of the best exclusive side and short stories the series has to offer!

Maya and Nemugasa's relationship had a rocky start. Maya, the playboy slacker, and Nemugasa, the diligent student, have two very different personalities and live two very different lives. These differences have led to some crazy misunderstandings between them. Their relationship certainly has its rough patches, but they make the good times that much sweeter. Read on for the next volume in this collection of never-before-seen Don't Be Cruel side and bonus stories!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SPY X FAMILY OFFICIAL ANIME GUIDE MISSION 220409-0625 SC

VIZ LLC

OCT238565

(W) Tatsuya Endo

This companion guide to the first 12 episodes of the hugely popular anime based on the manga series by Tatsuya Endo provides readers with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of this comedic and action-packed anime series. Sketches, storyboards, and special interviews with the production team show how the world of Loid, Anya, and Yor was carefully crafted by the animators. Tatsuya Endo also provides commentary about his experience with the anime's production.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

NEIGHBORHOOD STORY GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

OCT238548

(W) Ai Yazawa (A) Ai Yazawa

The members of Akindo decide to spend their summer break at Mariko's villa. When Mariko's first love, Shu, unexpectedly appears in the villa next door, Mariko finds herself torn between her past life with him and her present one with Yusuke. In a daring move, Mariko rushes to confront Shu in the midst of a raging typhoon. Yusuke, fueled by jealousy, charges into the storm after her, with Ayumi hot on his heels. Meanwhile, Mikako throws herself into the preparations for Yaza Arts Academy's annual school festival. Her relationship with Tsutomu takes a tumultuous turn as he struggles to find a path in life. With sparks flying, their arguments escalate when Tsutomu can't contain his jealousy over Mikako's mom's charming new assistant. As their love teeters on the brink, an extraordinary opportunity arises, forcing Mikako to confront her deepest desires and make a life-altering decision.

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SAKURA SAKU GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

OCT238557

(W) Io Sakisaka (A) Io Sakisaka

Now that Saku knows Kotono might like Haruki too, she doesn't know what to do. Distressed, Saku is embraced by Iryu, who helps hide her from prying eyes. Saku discovers that Iryu's cold, blunt manner conceals surprising kindness, and she gradually begins to warm to him…

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

RAINBOW DAYS GN VOL 11

VIZ LLC

OCT238554

(W) Minami Mizuno (A) Minami Mizuno

It's Keiichi's time to shine on Sports Day! But when he sees Nozomi enjoying volleyball practice, he can't understand why he feels strangely unsettled. Meanwhile, Mari has a big confession to make!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

IN THE NAME OF MERMAID PRINCESS GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

OCT238528

(W) Yoshino Fumikawa (A) Miya Tashiro

Princess Mio searches for Yuri, but someone else finds him first. Then, Yuri gets some competition for Mio's heart! When our friends escape to another land, they find borders don't contain prejudice and discrimination. And now it's Mio who needs to be saved…but by whom?!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

MY SPECIAL ONE GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

OCT238546

(W) Momoko Koda (A) Momoko Koda

Like Legend's Haru Kurusu arrives and promptly dives into the romantic tension between Kanato and Emika. Sensing he has a potential rival for Emika's affections, Kanato suddenly becomes serious and tries to woo her. Despite his efforts, the two unrequited lovebirds keep misunderstanding each other!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

KAZE HIKARU GN VOL 32

VIZ LLC

OCT238532

(W) Taeko Watanabe (A) Taeko Watanabe

Posing as a man, Sei trains with the Shinsengumi and does her best to survive the turbulent times. Sei and her secret crush Soji watch as the Shinsengumi begins to crumble, while their former fellow member Saito leaves with the breakaway faction led by devious Councilor Ito. Meanwhile, just as Sei and Soji's feelings for each other are deepening, it turns out an escort from Kyoto also has feelings for Soji!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 23

VIZ LLC

OCT238531

(W) Gege Akutami (A) Gege Akutami

Sukuna reveals that he is the Disgraced One whom the Angel wants to kill. While Itadori grapples with that realization, Kenjaku sets in motion plans involving various nations, throwing the culling game into further confusion! To make matters worse, Kenjaku then shows up at the Tombs of the Star Corridor where Master Tengen exists in seclusion!

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU ACADEMY GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

OCT238508

(W) Natsuki Hokami (A) Natsuki Hokami

Fall's here, but things are only heating up at Kimetsu Academy! Halloween turns scarier than ever when one of the Twelve Kizuki wanders into a spooky water balloon battle, though that's got nothing on how frightening it is when the principal sees the state of the teachers' lounge. Then there's trouble with a demon selling snake oil, all while Mitsuri explores mascot art, a terrible drawing is misunderstood, and Uzui's wives check the cafeteria's suggestion box.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

BLUE EXORCIST GN VOL 29

VIZ LLC

OCT238501

(W) Kazue Kato (A) Kazue Kato

Rin and his exorcist classmates are caught in a secret war against the forces of darkness.

Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth-the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself.

The Knights of the True Cross and the Exwires have fully engaged Satan on all fronts. Rin confronted Satan head-on, and despite being blown apart, Rin's own demonic nature allows him to reform and stay in the fight. Meanwhile, Shemihaza begins a ritual to crystallize and trap Satan-a ritual that Shiemi will play a crucial part in. When Satan takes his transformation to the next level, even time itself warps under his power, showing everyone a future they could never have imagined…

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SPY X FAMILY GN VOL 12

VIZ LLC

OCT238564

(W) Tatsuya Endo (A) Tatsuya Endo

Anya's friendship scheme seems to be taking a turn for the better in the aftermath of the failed hijacking. Meanwhile, Operation Strix and Loid's true identity are in danger-a mole has been uncovered, but not before they went underground!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

ELUSIVE SAMURAI GN VOL 12

VIZ LLC

OCT238513

(W) Yusei Matsui (A) Yusei Matsui

After years of training and deadly battles, the combined Hojo and Suwa army, with Tokiyuki at its head, has defeated Ashikaga Takauji's forces and retaken the city of Kamakura! After celebrating his return, Tokiyuki and his retainers seek the services of the legendary swordsmith Masamune. Meanwhile, Emperor Go-Daigo, shocked and confused by the defeat, orders Takauji himself to ride forth at the head of his army to attack and destroy Tokiyuki once and for all!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

BORUTO GN VOL 20 NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

VIZ LLC

OCT238502

(W) Masashi Kishimoto (A) Mikio Ikemoto

The fateful moment has come for Boruto and Kawaki. When the event Momoshiki warned about finally arrives, Boruto's life and the entire ninja world will be flipped upside down!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

DEADPOOL SAMURAI OFFICIAL COLORING BOOK SC

VIZ LLC

OCT238507

(W) Viz Media

Deadpool: Samurai-The Official Coloring Book includes 72 pages of art for fans of the merc with a mouth to color! Featuring illustrations by Hikaru Uesugi taken from the pages of the Deadpool: Samurai manga, this coloring book is packed with art featuring Marvel characters such as Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Loki, and more. This book features thick, high-quality paper and includes a flexible binding to make coloring easy for all!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

DISNEY TWISTED-WONDERLAND ROSE-RED TYRANT NOVEL SC

VIZ LLC

OCT238511

(W) Jun Hioki (A) Yana Toboso

Meet the curiouser and curiouser students of Night Raven College in Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Rose-Red Tyrant. When Yuya Kuroki is transported to the mysterious academy for the magically gifted, he must navigate a colorful cast of characters as he searches for a way home.

Delve into an alternate world inspired by Alice in Wonderland and filled with Disney Villains reimagined by Yana Toboso, the acclaimed creator of Black Butler. The book includes original art and a foldout poster.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

HIRAYASUMI GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

OCT238524

(W) Keigo Shinzo (A) Keigo Shinzo

The summer weather isn't the only thing heating up around Hiroto's little family home. Hiroto's best friend, Hideki, becomes increasingly worried about becoming a father; Yomogi, Hiroto's new friend, starts feeling the stress of her busy real estate job; and Natsumi's friend Akari struggles with her self confidence. With everyone under so much pressure, Hiroto's chill attitude is downright frustrating. But with things about to reach their boiling point at the Asagaya Tanabata Festival, Hiroto's positive outlook might be just the thing they need to relieve the tension.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

WAY OF THE HOUSEHUSBAND GN VOL 12

VIZ LLC

OCT238570

(W) Kousuke Oono (A) Kousuke Oono

Tatsu ends up on the radar of an overeager police officer when he attends a traffic safety class, and it isn't long before a simple class demonstration turns deadly! Well, for the mascot dragged into it, anyway. Has the law finally caught up with this yakuza legend turned househusband, or will he get off clean once again?

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

MISSION YOZAKURA FAMILY GN VOL 12

VIZ LLC

OCT238539

(W) Hitsuji Gondaira (A) Hitsuji Gondaira

Through a nutritional supplement mix-up, Kyoichiro accidentally gets shrunken down to his younger self! Will li'l Kyoichiro be better behaved? Then a new arc kicks off with the shocking arrival of the father of the Yozakura family. The sins of the past come to light as the Yozakura siblings turn their wrath on the man who betrayed them. Just what does he want, and how does Taiyo fit into his mysterious plans?

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

YOU AND I ARE POLAR OPPOSITES GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

OCT238574

(W) Kocha Agasawa (A) Kocha Agasawa

Suzuki and Tani have successfully confessed and are going out, but that doesn't mean everything is perfect. As two very different people, they're still learning how they fit together-and how to deal with their hang-ups. Whether it's seeing each other not fully ready for the day or public displays of affection, they've still got a long way to go to figure out what works best for the both of them!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

MAGILUMIERE MAGICAL GIRLS INC GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

OCT238536

(W) Sekka Iwata (A) Yu Aoki

Kana is shadowing Lily, a magical girl who works for a luxury cosmetics company, in order to learn the full breadth of her new occupation. Seeing how other companies handle kaii outbreaks has been an excellent educational opportunity, but an intruiging assignment quickly becomes a real struggle when a tricky mission brings an agent from the largest magical girl company to the scene. Can Kana handle the combined challenge of mutating kaii and a magical girl with wildly different methods?

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

ZOM 100 BUCKETLIST OF DEAD GN VOL 15

VIZ LLC

OCT238575

(W) Haro Aso (A) Kotaro Takata

After realizing that "Meet the woman of my dreams" has been crossed off the bucket list, Shizuka suddenly remembers Akira's reaction when she was bitten by a zombie. The two go into such a panic that even the Nagasaki dolphins avoid them, sensing how awkward their relationship has become. Adding fuel to the fire, the handsome Dr. Sakaki, who's made it his quest to save those troubled by the zombies, enters their lives and sees something special in Shizuka.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

AKANE BANASHI GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

OCT238497

(W) Yuki Suenaga (A) Takamasa Moue

Akane is set to appear in the zenza Renseikai, hoping to seize a chance to appear in the four-person event featuring a group of talented futatsume said to lead the next generation of the Arakawa School in rakugo. In order to get into the four-person event, she must come in first at the Renseikai. While Akane is considered a favorite to win, a familiar dark horse contestant appears-one driven by a recent bitter defeat at the hands of Akane.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

HOW DO WE RELATIONSHIP GN VOL 11

VIZ LLC

OCT238525

(W) Tamifull (A) Tamifull

Miwa and Saeko have finally put the pain of their breakup completely behind them and are enjoying a fresh chance at love. But while they both love their girlfriends, they're learning an unfortunate truth-starting a new relationship doesn't mean leaving your old issues behind.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

FANGIRL MANGA GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

OCT238515

(W) Rainbow Rowell (A) Gabi Nam

Cath and Levi are officially dating-finally!-but Cath still has a lot on her plate as the end of freshman year approaches. She only has a few more weeks to save her grade in Fiction Writing, her twin sister, Wren, is acting increasingly reckless, and an unexpected reunion with her mother has thrown everything off-balance. Plus, with the release date for the last Simon Snow novel looming, Cath is struggling to focus on anything except finishing her epic fanfiction-including her relationship with Levi.

In this final volume of Fangirl, Cath must decide whether finding her own path forward means walking away from Simon Snow for good.

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

SPLATOON 3 SPLATLANDS GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

OCT238563

(W) Sankichi Hinodeya (A) Sankichi Hinodeya

Trouble is brewing when four of the most popular players in the Splatlands, the Splatsville Great Eight, split to form the New Order of Splatlands. Their goal is to kick players they defeat out of the game! Will Team Blue be able to stop their scheme?!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

MY HERO ACADEMIA TEAM-UP MISSIONS GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

OCT238543

(W) Yoko Akiyama (A) Yoko Akiyama

Like always, the students take on crazy challenges on the path to full-fledged herodom. Deku and Bakugo battle desert island demons that traumatized even the powerful All Might! The lessons don't stop there, as these hero hopefuls learn discipline through cleaning the school and the power of cuteness by playing the part of an idol!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

I WANT TO END THIS LOVE GAME GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

OCT238527

(W) Yuki Domoto (A) Yuki Domoto

At long last, Miku and Yukiya spend the night under one roof. Their last sleepover was years ago, and their relationship has changed since then. Under the pretense of the Love Game, they both make bold moves to test the limits of their physical intimacy. But just how far will they go to claim victory?

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

POKEMON SWORD & SHIELD GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

OCT238552

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

Even with Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta helping them in the fight against the Gigantic Pokémon Eternatus, Henry, Casey, and their friends lose the battle and must retreat. When Eternatus disappears, it takes Henry, the Rusted Sword, and the Rusted Shield along for the ride!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC EDGE OF BALANCE GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

OCT238566

(W) Shima Shinya, Daniel Jose Older (A) Mizuki Sakakibara

The destruction of Starlight Beacon also destroys the peace once protected by the great Jedi of the High Republic Era. In the year since Jedi Knight Lily Tora-Asi defied the Council's order to return to Coruscant, the Nihil continued to storm through the galaxy, advancing in from the Outer Rim and expanding their territory. Despite the encroaching Stormwall, Lily stands her ground and reestablishes Banchii's Jedi Temple. Banchii is not to be abandoned and its long held secrets begin to unfurl as Jedi Master Arkoff returns to connect the pieces to a mystery long buried.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SLEEPY PRINCESS IN DEMON CASTLE GN VOL 25

VIZ LLC

OCT238560

(W) Kagiji Kumanomata (A) Kagiji Kumanomata

The truth behind the missing member of the Ten Guardians and the castle-wide gender swap are simultaneously solved. Bean-based holidays are mixed up and celebrated by Agave and Princess Syalis. Emotions run high when the Demon King and the hero run into each other-and the secret of Twilight's first love is finally revealed (to him). Plus, Teddy Demon transformations, concerning commentary about confidential content, boisterous baking, vexing vacations, and more!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

